Falcons spoil Blackhawks’ homecoming for 1st win

MILLERS CREEK — The Forbush football team broke into the win column for the first time this season in dramatic fashion on Friday night.

With their 21-20 win over West Wilkes on the Blackhawks’ homecoming at Window World Field, the Falcons improved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference.

After a couple of close calls over its four non-conference matches this fall, Forbush head coach Jeremy Funderburk was pleased to see the Falcons finally come out on the winning end.

“It was a tough, physical game for both sides. Our kids fought to the end,” said Funderburk. “Hopefully, a win like this helps us grow and we can build off of it for the remainder of the conference season.”

Forbush’s first win certainly did not come easy as it held a 21-14 lead with less than a minute to play.

The Blackhawks culminated a long drive with a touchdown to cut the Falcons advantage to a point.

West Wilkes (1-5, 0-2) elected to go for two and the possible win but the Forbush defense clamped down and stopped them on the conversion.

The Blackhawks went for the onside kick, but could not get it back and the Falcons ran out the clock for the win.

Forbush compiled just 212 yards of offense but certainly made the most of its yardage as it scored all three touchdowns on the ground. The Falcons held a 14-7 halftime lead.

Bryson Taylor paced the Forbush run game with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. The sophomore also added 56 yards on 5-of-9 passing. McKinley Reavis led the Forbush receivers with two catches for 42 yards.

Regan Ramey added 48 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns while Jesse Wooten finished with 28 yards on eight carries. The duo also paced the Forbush defense with 12 and nine tackles, respectively. Ramey had eight solo tackles while Wooten had seven.

Ethan Pipes and Jason Beck each finished with seven tackles apiece.

Cristofur Martinez and Erin Dowd each forced a fumble while Martinez had a fumble recovery for Forbush, which returns the field on Thursday night at 7 when it travels to North Surry (1-4, 0-2).