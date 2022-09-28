Starmount prevails in hotly-contested match with Elks

Carlos Romero, Elkin’s goalkeeper, comes up with a save in heavy traffic during the second half of last Wednesday’s match at Starmount. Also in the photo are Cristian Fuentes, Westin Byerly and Edgar Fuentes for the Elks and Christian Maya and Anthony Real for the Rams. Pablo Alvarez passes the ball into the box in the second half of Starmount’s 4-2 win last Wednesday. Starmount’s Manny Ferretiz performs a free kick. The kick eventually led to an assist — his 11th of the season — on Christian Maya’s goal in the 69th minute. Elkin’s Luke McComb maneuvers past Starmount’s Jovany Maya (8) and Mario Crispin at midfield.

BOONVILLE — Cody Cook, Starmount’s head boys soccer coach, has always worried when his Rams face Elkin on the soccer pitch because he know it’s always a hotly-contested match.

Wednesday evening’s 4-2 win over the Buckin’ Elks was no different as the two rivals were looking to build some early momentum in the Northwest 1A Conference schedule.

Starmount looked to rebound from a tough 4-1 loss two nights earlier to defending conference champion Mount Airy. The Rams did so behind a balanced offensive attack and solid goaltending from Sebastian Rodriguez.

The Rams held a 3-1 halftime advantage after a Josue Maya goal in the 37th minute. But Elkin tested Rodriguez, who finished with eight stops, out of the break with numerous shots on goal, but each time, Rodriguez came up with big stop.

Elkin looked to be in good shape to cut Starmount’s advantage in half in the 59th minute after getting Rodriguez out of position. But the Ram defense made a big defensive stand to preserve the lead.

The Rams (8-3-1, 2-2) capitalized in the 65th minute as Manny Ferretiz sent a long free kick towards the Elkin goal. That’s where Christian Maya was to head the ball past Carlos Romero, Elkin’s goalkeeper, for the three-goal advantage.

Christian Fuentes put the deficit back to two going into the match’s final 10 minutes with a goal in the 69th minute.

In a physical match that saw tempers flare and a small scrum between the two squads in the 78th minute, a trio of yellow cards, and a red card, were assessed.

After cooler heads prevailed and action resumed, Elkin (6-6, 1-3) put forth a final push to try and cut into Starmount’s lead after maneuvering past Rodriguez, leaving the goal open.

That’s when Josue Maya swooped in and stopped the potential threat by clearing the ball with just a little more than a minute to play.

Starmount appeared to have created some separation early in the match as Ferretiz, who assisted on the final two goals of the match, scored one of his own in the opening minutes.

Ricardo Mendoza staked the host Rams to a 2-0 advantage on a goal off a through pass from Christian Maya.

Elkin, which earned a hard-fought 3-2 win at North Davidson prior to Wednesday’s match, finally got on the scoreboard behind a goal from Alejandro Lopez midway through the first half.

After the match with Starmount, the Buckin’ Elks stood toe-to-toe with conference leader Mount Airy on Tuesday before the Granite Bears prevailed for a 4-3 win in overtime. Elkin will return to action on Monday when it hosts South Stokes.

The Rams dropped a 2-0 decision at the Sauras at Tuesday evening. They returned to the pitch on Wednesday evening against Alleghany.