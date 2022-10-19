East Surry wins FH2A Golf Championship

East Surry’s golf team won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the Foothills 2A Conference this season. Team members are pictured, from left: Zona Raasch, Sophie Harris, Claire Hardy, Sophie Hutchens and Katie Pell. Cardinal Athletics Foothills 2A All-Conference Golf selections are recognized at Monday’s championship match. Pictured, from left: SC, SC, North Surry’s Josie Tompkins, East Surry’s Claire Hardy, North Surry’s Gwen Bode, Forbush’s Kylee Brown, East Surry’s Sophie Harris and Wilkes Central’s Emma Nobles. Cardinal Athletics

STATE ROAD — East Surry won the Foothills 2A Conference Golf Tournament Championship held Oct. 10 at Cedarbrook Country Club.

The Cardinals’ win in the conference tournament gave East Surry a sweep of the FH2A’s top team awards, with the Cards also winning the regular season championship.

“I’m really proud of our girls and the growth they had throughout our season,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “We had such a tough year in 2021 in so many ways, but especially with Covid – we only got to play one match last season with a full lineup of girls. This year we had more consistency.

“Every girl on the team was able to contribute to a winning match score and have a hand in helping us win the conference. I’m also blessed that they are great kids and it’s a joy to be their coach.”

East Surry freshman Sophie Harris was the medalist for the championship meet with a low score of 42 strokes. She was also named FH2A Player of the Year for the season, and Freeman was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

“Sophie Harris didn’t play her best in the first two matches of the conference season, but was lights out the rest of the season on her way to earning conference Player of the Year honors,” Freeman said. “She is just a freshman and, with hard work, she has an amazing future ahead of her.”

Cardinals Claire Hardy (57) and Katie Pell (62) were East Surry’s other two scorers in the conference tournament. East Surry won with a team score of 161, followed by Wilkes Central at 186, Surry Central at 187, North Surry at 188 and North Wilkes at 205. Forbush did not compete in the team competition, but did have one golfer take part in the tournament as an individual.

“I’m proud of Claire Hardy, especially with her improvement during the second half of this season,” Freeman said. “She was able to finish her career with a conference championship as well as All-Conference honors.

“Sophie Hutchens did an awesome job for us even though she missed three matches by being a dual tennis/golf participant. Despite missing three matches, she almost placed high enough in the season-long standings to earn All-Conference. Had she been able to play in the conference tournament she would have probably earned All-Conference in golf as well as tennis, but we’re especially proud of her winning the conference singles tennis title”

“Zona Raasch and Katie Pell both showed improvement during the year and both will be able to return for us next year. I look forward to seeing how much each of them can improve for 2023.”

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

1. Sophie Harris (ES) 42

2. Emma Nobles (WC) 47

3. Kylee Brown (FB) 49

4. Claire Hardy (ES) 57

T5. Gwyn Bode (NS) 61

T5. Josie Tompkins (NS) 61

T7. Ragan Hall (SC) 62

T7. Katie Pell (ES) 62

T7. Cameron Cruise (SC) 62

T10. Kaylin Moody (SC) 63

T10. Ava Hall (NW)

TEAM RESULTS

The top three individual performances per school contributed to team score.

East Surry 161

Sophie Harris 42

Claire Hardy 57

Katie Pell 62

Wilkes Central 186

Emma Nobles 47

Ashlyn Landrum 67

N/A 72

Surry Central 187

Ragan Hall 62

Cameron Cruise 62

Kaylin Moody 63

North Surry 188

Gwen Bode 61

Josie Tompkins 61

Molly Easter 66

Erin Moore 67

Meredith Hicks 67

Forbush

Kylee Brown 49

