Turnovers do in Forbush in loss to Vikings

Reece Matthews blocks North Wilkes’ Alan Harrold early in Forbush’s game. Forbush’s Cristofur Martinez and North Wilkes Samuel Panneton battle for a jump ball early in Friday’s game. Martinez would ultimately come down with the ball for a 23-yard gain to set up the Falcons’ second touchdown. Forbush’s Andrew Hutchens (7), Ethan Pipes and Erin Dowd bring down North Wilkes’ Chris Kimmel in the first quarter. Hutchens had eight tackles in the game. Austin Choplin recovers the onside kick early in Friday’s game.

EAST BEND — The North Wilkes football team pitched a second-half shutout en route to a 56-21 win over Forbush on Friday night.

The game ended on an unfortunate note, however, when Forbush running back/linebacker Regan Ramey was injured on a play with 1:22 remaining.

Going for it on fourth-and-ten from the Viking 42, Ramey rushed to the right side where he was met by a North Wilkes defender — short of the first down.

After the play, Ramey laid on the field for several minutes as emergency staff tended to him. Luckily, the senior remained conscious as he was stretchered off the field; his status going forward is uncertain.

At that point, the officials decided to end the contest as the Vikings held a sizeable advantage.

Prior to the play stoppage, the Vikings had scored 28 unanswered points as they forced four Forbush turnovers in the second half. The Falcons committed seven turnovers in the game.

Chris Kimmel was the beneficiary of two of those miscues as he returned a pair of interceptions to the end zone for touchdowns.

Forbush dropped its second-straight Foothills 2A Conference game to fall to 3-2 and 3-6 overall.

The Falcons appeared to have momentum on its side to start the third quarter after Cristofur Martinez hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Taylor in the final minute of the first half that cut North Wilkes’ lead to 28-21 after David Guadarrama’s extra point.

Martinez, a junior, finished with five catches for 67 yards to go along with the score that halted 21 unanswered for the Vikings (6-3, 3-2).

After they forced a three-and-out on North Wilkes’ first drive of the second half, the Falcons were in position to tie the game as they moved the ball down the field.

A pair of big pass plays from Taylor to Martinez and Ramey, aided by a 15-yard Vikings penalty, put Forbush just outside the red zone.

But on third-and-six from the North 27, Taylor took a shot downfield to Martinez, but Chandler Johnson intercepted the pass.

The Vikings came up empty on the ensuing drive and Forbush got the ball back in North Wilkes territory.

But on the first play of the drive Taylor was intercepted again, this time by Samuel Panneton.

The Vikings capitalized on the drive as Kimmel took a screen pass from quarterback Drew Winkler and then raced 42 yards to the end zone.

Kimmel, who returned one pick for a touchdown in the second quarter, added a second pick-six on the next Forbush drive.

The senior intercepted an Andrew Hutchens pass attempt and returned it 52 yards to the end zone to stretch the advantage to 42-21 a little more than a minute into the fourth quarter. In addition to the two picks, Kimmel finished with four catches for 86 yards.

Deandre Corpening, who paced the Vikings ground game with 148 yards and three touchdowns, scored twice in the final quarter with runs of 3 and 7 yards.

His second fourth-quarter touchdown was set up by a Justin Hayes fumble recovery.

Forbush marched down the field on its first drive of the game, aided by a pair of North Wilkes penalties and scored on a 2-yard run from Ramey.

The Falcons attempted an onside kick on the ensuing possession and were successful as Austin Choplin came up with the ball.

Taylor then found Martinez on the first play for a 23-yard gain; that play set-up Ramey’s second touchdown of the night — a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal — to put the hosts up 14-0 midway through the opening quarter.

North Wilkes answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from Winkler. Like the Falcons, the Vikings also had back-to-back possessions in the opening quarter as they recovered a fumble on kick return that put them in Forbush territory.

But the Forbush tandem of Hutchens and Jesse Wooten stopped Corpening on fourth-and-goal from the three for a turnover on downs.

After a big gain from Ramey, the Viking defense forced a turnover as Kimmel collected a pick-six that went for 14 yards to tie the game.

North Wilkes took the lead when Winkler found Panneton, in stride, for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Winkler, a senior finished 154 yards through the air on 10-of-14 passing.

With one week left in the regular season, Friday’s game could potentially serve as a tiebreaker for second place.

East Surry, which bested West Wilkes 56-7 on Friday, has earned no worse than a share of the conference championship. But Wilkes Central, the Falcons’ opponent this Friday, is 4-1 in the league and was idle this past Friday.

If the Falcons win and North Wilkes knocks off North Surry, all three teams would be tied for second. The potential tiebreaker to determine who gets the second automatic bid for upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs is unknown.

North Wilkes 56, Forbush 21

North Wilkes 7 21 7 21 — 56

Forbush 14 7 0 0 — 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

FB — Regan Ramey 2-yard run (David Guadarrama kick) 7:44

FB — Ramey 1-yard run (Guadarrama kick) 5:48

NW — Drew Winkler (Samuel Panneton kick) 1:40 Second Quarter NW — Chris Kimmel 40-yard interception return (Panneton kick) 7:27

NW — Panneton 40-yard pass from Winkler (kick fail) 6:17

NW — Deandre Corpening 1-yard run (Kaedin Bauguess run) 2:28

FB — Cristofur Martinez 13-yard pass from Bryson Taylor (Guadarrama kick) :35 Third Quarter NW — Kimmel 42-yard pass from Winkler (Panneton kick) 2:50

Second Quarter NW — Chris Kimmel 52-yard interception return (Panneton kick) 10:55

NW — Corpening 3-yard run (Panneton kick) 7:47

NW — Corpening 6-yard run (Panneton kick) 6:47

Individual Statistics

NORTH WILKES

Rushing: Deandre Corpening 22-148 and 3 TD; Nathaniel Eller 2-12; Chris Kimmel 1-7; Drew Winkler 3-6; Kaedin Bauguess 1-4.

Passing: Drew Winkler 10-14-0 for 154 yards and 2 TD.

Receiving: Chris Kimmel 4-86 and 1 TD; Samuel Panneton 2-40 and 1 TD; Chandler Johnson 3-24; Eli Shell 1-4.

FORBUSH

Rushing: Regan Ramey 23-116 and 2 TD; Jesse Wooten 8-32; Bryson Taylor 5-23. Passing: Bryson Taylor 7-11-3 for 120 yards and 1 TD; Andrew Hutchens 0-1-1 for 0 yards. Receiving: Cristofur Martinez 5-67 and 1 TD; Andrew Hutchens 1-47; Regan Ramey 1-10.