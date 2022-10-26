Starmount staves off Trojans upset bid

Starmount’s Zack Dezern, who had the only offensive touchdown in Friday’s game, rushed 158 yards.

BOONVILLE — With a potential high stakes game with East Wilkes looming, the Starmount football team could ill afford to overlook a scrappy Alleghany squad on Friday night.

Thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Rams blanked the Trojans, 14-0, on homecoming night to set up that key showdown with the Cardinals, who were idle this past Friday.

Both Starmount and East Wilkes have one loss in Northwest 1A Conference play (each to Mount Airy) and Friday’s game in Boonville could help with both team’s stock for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The Rams scored just score offensive touchdown in the game — a 39-yard rush from Zack Dezern in the second quarter — and led just 7-0 at halftime.

Despite the win to improve to 6-3 (4-1 in the league), the Rams were flagged 11 times for 95 yards and also missed a pair of field goals.

Dezern was one of the few bright spots on Starmount’s offense Friday as the senior rushed for 158 yards on 23 carries.

But Starmount’s defense more than answered the call as it forced three Alleghany turnovers and also scored a touchdown on special teams.

It also held the Trojans, who had a pair of 100-plus yard rushers a week earlier against Elkin, to just 67 yards of offense.

Still leading by a touchdown in the third quarter, the Trojans (3-6, 2-3) prepared to punt the ball away. That’s when Starmount broke through and blocked the attempt and Jadon Hurt-Bailey returned the block 15 yards for the score.

Alex Mora added the extra point for the two-touchdown advantage.

A week after rushing for 235 yards, Mac Lemasters was held to just 39 on the ground for Alleghany, which travels to Mount Airy this Friday.

Starmount 14, Alleghany 0

Alleghany 0 0 0 0 — 0

Starmount 0 7 7 0 — 14

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter ST — Zack Dezern 39-yard run (Alex Mora kick)

Third Quarter ST — Jadon Hurt-Bailey 15-yard blocked punt return (Mora kick)

Individual Statistics

ALLEGHANY

Rushing: Mac Lemasters 14-39; Blake Proffit 9-21; Nick Rea 10-(-9)

Passing: Nick Rea 3-7-0 for 16 yards.

Receiving: Blake Proffit 1-10; Mac Lemasters 1-5; Conner Brown 1-1.

STARMOUNT

Rushing: Zack Dezern 23-158 and 1 TD; A.J. Pardue 3-15; Mason Moxley 1-14; Luke Kimmer 1-(-3). Passing: Luke Kimmer 2-9-1 for 14 yards. Receiving: Zack Armstrong 1-7; Xavier King 1-7.