Rams bow out in opening round to Knights

MISENHEIMER — A rewarding season for the Starmount volleyball club came to an end in a 3-1 defeat at Gray Stone Day on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

Despite the season coming to an end, the Rams certainly had a bounce back fall after a couple of down years.

Starmount, which returned to the postseason for the first time in four years, finished the season at 13-11 – its highest win total since 2018.

The 13 victories also surpassed the Rams’ win total from the previous three years combined.

Number 14-seed Gray Stone Day, which improved to 15-7 overall, quickly built a 2-0 advantage with wins of 25-15 and 25-21 in the first two sets.

Nineteenth-seeded Starmount cut the deficit in half with a 25-15 win but the Knights put the match to bed with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

With the season concluded, Starmount will have to replace six soon-to be graduating seniors from this year’s team but could have as many as six returning players (all currently juniors) back. Two of those potential returnees – Morgan Pinnix and Libby Johnson – were All-Northwest 1A Conference selections.

Gray Stone Day traveled to No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (21-5) in the second round on Tuesday night. The winner faces either No. 6 Murphy (22-3) or No. 11 Alleghany (19-4)