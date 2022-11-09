Forbush clean sheets Wildcats in playoff opener

Forbush’s Gio Jimenez intercepts a pass from West Stokes’ Ethan Harper in the second half of the Falcons’ first-round playoff match. Jonathan Flores, who scored twice for Forbush in the 3-0 playoff win, looks to maintain possession while being defended by West Stokes’ Eli Edwards.

EAST BEND – Seth Davis, Forbush’s head boys soccer coach, didn’t feel his club did everything right in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over West Stokes in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs last Tuesday night.

But Forbush managed to do just enough right to advance to the second round, and a rematch with fellow Foothills 2A Conference foe Wilkes Central.

“I think we played their style of soccer a little but more than we played ours tonight and it was pretty hectic,” said Davis. “Coming off the past week where we had those three big away games, the last one at Mount Airy (a 2-2 draw), I think it was a bit of a letdown coming into the playoffs; the rain yesterday delaying us, it’s just hard getting back into the swing of things, but hopefully we’ll connect a bit better next round.”

Despite outshooting the No. 30 Wildcats, 19-4, the Falcons couldn’t find the back of the early on. They also held a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal.

That all changed in the 14th minute when a Bryan Galarza corner kick, was received by Jonathan Flores right in front of the goal.

Flores then put a shot that just managed to find the back of the net for the 1-0 advantage. Flores also scored in the 71st minute off an Axel Garcia free kick.

“Jonathan stepped up and hit a couple of shots for us and the defense really stepped up,” said Davis. “They took care of business for the most part, they stayed in their shape — they’ve been strong at home all season.”

Garcia found the back of the net from around 30 yards away in the 25th minute off an assist from Donovan Mingus.