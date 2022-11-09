Eagles spoil Forbush’s bid for unbeaten regular season

Donovan Mingus, seen here passing the ball up the pitch in the second half, scored Forbush’s first goal less than a minute into last Wednesday’s match.

MORAVIAN FALLS — The perfect storm hit Wes Steele Stadium last Wednesday evening in the Foothills 2A Conference boys’ soccer finale between Forbush and Wilkes Central.

And it proved to be too much for the previously unbeaten Falcons to overcome as the Eagles upset the conference champions for a 3-2 victory.

The win also avenged a 5-0 loss for Wilkes Central (10-6-3, 8-4)on Oct. 3 in East Bend.

The Eagles knocked off Forbush thanks to a pair of goals in an eight-minute span between the first and second halves.

But the biggest event may have occurred following Kevin Lugo-Para’s goal in the 38th minute when the sophomore scored off a lob shot that just managed to be out of the reach of Freddy Pena — Forbush’s goalkeeper.

After the goal, which was protested by Forbush (18-1-2, 11-1), one of the Falcon players was issued a red card by the officials and ejected the match.

That meant they would have to play the remainder of the match a man down.

The Eagles capitalized on their man advantage in the 46th minute when Jack Pontzer sent a nice cross pass to Carson Parrish, who would put a ball past Pena, for the one-goal lead.

Forbush worked furiously to notch the equalizer in the second half and had a golden opportunity in the 74th minute.

After the Eagles were called for a foul in the box, Axel Garcia, who had put the Falcons up 2-1 in the 30th minute, lined up for a penalty kick against Wilkes Central goalkeeper Miguel Mariano.

Garcia’s attempt was on goal but Mariano was there to make the save and preserve the advantage.

The stop by Mariano, who finished with 10 saves, was one of the big stops on back-to-back possessions as the senior saved a ball on a Gio Jimenez header attempt (off a Samuel Garcia pass).

With just over two minutes to play, the Falcons received a corner kick opportunity after the Eagles could not clear the ball.

However, the attempt would not find the back of the net after Mariano came up with the stop to preserve the win.

The Falcons, who also battled to a 1-1 draw at Mount Airy last Thursday night, started off Wednesday’s match on the right foot with a Donovan Mingus goal just 43 seconds into the match for the very early1-0 lead.

Wilkes Central, which garnered the No. 19 seed for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs, had a major scoring opportunity after the Falcons were called for a handball in the box.

Johnie Randy took the penalty kick for the Eagles and the shot attempt was true to knot the match.