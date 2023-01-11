Forbush inducts 2022-23 Hall of Fame members

Leon Wooten accepts the Hall of Fame honor for his late brother Thomas Wooten at a ceremony held at Forbush High School on Dec. 22.

Forbush High School inducted its 2022-23 Hall of Fame class during it’s Dec. 22, 2022 home basketball game. The new inductees were Chad Greene, Isaac McMillan and former Forbush Principal, the late Thomas Wooten.

Greene was a student athlete at Forbush from 1987 to 1991. Coaches have a special bond with their quarterbacks, Chad Greene and Derrell Force started that bond in 1989 and it continues today. According to Coach Force, Greene was the hardest working gifted athlete he ever coached over the course of his career. Greene was the leader of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. Greene also excelled in the classroom. He graduated in the top ten of his senior class and was a member of the National Honor Society. During his senior football season, he was the 1990 Foothills 2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year. This team averaged 46 points a game, which was the top state leader in all classifications of football. Greene rushed and threw for over 3000 yards in his two seasons as starting quarterback. He was also a three year Varsity Letterman in basketball, and a four year Varsity Letterman in baseball where he earned Foothills 2A All-Conference Honors twice. Upon graduation, Greene received a football scholarship to Western Carolina University where he was the starting quarterback for the Catamounts. During his time at Western Carolina, he was All Southern Conference in 1994 and a team captain. Greene also played baseball at Western Carolina. Today, Greene is a Certified Public Accountant.

McMillan was a student athlete from 2012 to 2016. He was born in 1998 and moved to Yadkin County in 2008. His love for wrestling was evident from the very beginning and he quickly became one of the best wrestlers to compete for Forbush High School. McMillan compiled a career record of 163-23, losing only once in his last two years of competition. He was a three-time Conference champion, a two-time Conference Wrestler of the Year, a two-time Regional champion, finished second in the State his junior year and capped off an undefeated senior year, going 52-0, with a State Championship. Besides competing for Forbush High School, he also trained with Arrichion and Combat Athletics. In 2014, McMillan competed on the NC USA Cadet Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling team where he was crowned the State Champion in both. He then went on to the National Championships in 2014 and 2015, competing for Team NC. McMillan was selected as the “Falcon of the Year” in 2016 which honors the best male athlete in the graduating class. After graduation, McMillan attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he continued as a Division I wrestler, wrestling his freshman and sophomore years. He then competed in Jujitsu his junior year, before turning his focus to his career. Before being commissioned in June 2020, he completed Army Combative Level One, Air Assault School, and the Space Cadre Basic Course. Since being commissioned, he graduated from Basic Office Leadership School and Army Airborne School. In 2022, he earned his Expert Infantryman Badge. He is currently serving as a Platoon leader, as a 1st Lieutenant with the 4th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team in Ft. Carson, Colorado.

Longtime Yadkin County educator and public servant Thomas Wooten was honored posthumously in the Forbush Hall of Fame. Wooten graduated from East Bend High School in 1953. He continued his education at Appalachian State Teachers College on a basketball scholarship, graduating in 1957. He began his career with the North Carolina Public Education System immediately after graduation and returned to Yadkin County in 1961 to teach math and coach at Courtney High School. He also served as principal of East Bend High School (his first year was the year it burned down). After a few years at East Bend, he chose to explore an opportunity at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. However, Wooten’s love for education and desire to serve his community was too strong, so he returned to the Yadkin County School system as principal at Fall Creek Elementary. He was appointed principal of Forbush High School in 1979, serving until 1986 when he became principal of Courtney Elementary School. After serving his community for 34 years, 29 as a principal, he would come full circle and retire from Courtney school where he began his career in the Yadkin County School system. Wooten would continue his civil service as a Yadkin County Commissioner for 12 years. He held many Board positions and served on numerous committees for Yadkin County and North Carolina. Wooten would go on to be recognized by the Governor of North Carolina for his years of service to his community. Wooten was a man dedicated to Yadkin County. Wooten always proudly referred to his former students as “one of his own” and touched thousands of lives as an educator. Accepting the honor was Leon Wooten, brother of the late Thomas Wooten.