Cardinals topple Forbush, earn tri-match sweep

RONDA — “I just need one (point).”

Cody Farmer, Forbush’s first-year head wrestling coach, had a simple message for Alan Benitez during a key bout in Thursday night’s tri-match at East Wilkes.

Benitez heeded those words and it started one last rally for the Falcons. But in the end, the Cardinals pulled away late for a 48-27 win to complete the sweep.

Down by 15 points (30-15), Benitez and Jordan Sweet were locked in a tight match at 106 pounds.

With the bout tied 4-4, Farmer shouted the aforementioned words to Benitez; the freshman ultimately earned the point, thanks to an escape with a little more than a second remaining in the match.

The win via decision not only snapped the Cardinals’ scoring streak of 24-straight points, it also began a string of 12 unanswered points over the next three bouts.

Jose Pina-Velasquez cut the deficit to single digits thanks a 15-10 decision over Alan Lopez at 113 pounds.

Drake Parker was up next for the Falcons and the sophomore scored a first-period pinfall victory over Robert Craft to trim East Wilkes’ lead to 30-27 with three bouts left.

East Wilkes (22-6) took control from there behind a first-period pin from Collin White at 126 pounds and second-period pins from Jake Borders and Tylor White at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively.

Of the non-forfeits in Thursday’s bouts, Jesse Ramirez (first-period pin) and Ethan Pipes (18-16 decision) won at the 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, for Forbush, which returned to the mat for a tri-match on Tuesday at Wilkes Central. The Falcons then travel to West Wilkes on Thursday.

Raul Lopez (195 pounds) and Peyton Mahan (285 pounds) earned first-period pins for the Cardinals, who also competed in the Jeff Peal Memorial tournament at North Wilkes on Saturday.

They returned to dual action on Thursday with a tri-match at Starmount, which claimed second place during this past weekend’s Rick Williams Memorial dual tournament at South Stokes.

East Wilkes pulls away late from Warriors

The Cardinals scored a 42-30 win over West Caldwell in the middle match on Thursday night.

In a win that East Wilkes head wrestling coach Austin Bare called “a big one that was a bit unexpected,” the Cardinals and Warriors were tied on four different occasions.

West Caldwell led 18-12 after the first five bouts, but the Cardinals battled back behind performances in the upper weight classes.

First, Tristan Alkire picked up a third-period pin at 182 pounds to tie the match; Raul Lopez claimed a 7-4 decision to reclaim the lead (21-18).

Grayson Sebastian pushed the advantage to 24-18 with a 5-3 sudden victory at 220 pounds. Carlos Urbina held a 2-0 advantage in after two periods, but Sebastian rallied to tie the match 3-3 with 20 seconds left in the third period before he scored a takedown in the sudden victory period.

After West Caldwell’s David Rhinehardt tied the match (24-24) with a first-period pin and East Wilkes’ Jordan Sweet won by forfeit, Alan Lopez extended the lead to nine with a high-scoring 17-14 decision.

The Warriors got as close as 33-30 with two bouts left after Yostin Ayala’s second period pin. Collin White (17-12 decision) and Borders (first-period pin) helped the Cardinals put the match to bed with a pair of victories.

Warriors cruise past Forbush

West Caldwell dispatched of the Falcons, 60-24, in the opening match of the night.

Depite the final margin, Forbush kept it close with the Warriors after Jesse Ramirez recorded a first-period pin at 160 pounds to cut West Caldwell’s lead to 18-12.

The Warriors pulled away from there as it won the next five bouts either by pin or forfeit.

In addition to Ramirez, Chance Farmer (138 Pounds) and Pina-Velasquez (120 pounds) also earned pinfall victories for Forbush. Benitez won by injury default at 106 pounds.

East Wilkes 48, Forbush 27

145: Harrison Reavis (FB) forfeit

152: Wesley Willey (EW) forfeit

160: Jesse Ramirez (FB) p. William Harrold

170: Ethan Pipes (FB) sudden victory Bryson Shumate 18-16

182: Raul Lopez (EW) p. Skylar Kimber

195: Tristan Alkire (EW) forfeit

220: Grayson Sebastian (EW) forfeit

285: Peyton Mahan (EW) p. Malachi White

106: Alan Benitez (FB) d. Jordan Sweet 6-4

113: Jose Pina-Velasquez (FB) d. Alan Lopez 15-10

120: Drake Parker (FB) p. Robert Craft

126: Collin White (EW) p. Tristin Baum

132: Jake Borders (EW) p. James Banks

138: Tylor White (EW) inj. default Chance Farmer

East Wilkes 42, West Caldwell 30

138: Tylor White (EW) p. Nickolas Calhoun

145: Rakeem Smith (WC) forfeit

152: Jacob Spencer (WC) p. Wesley Willey

160: William Harrold (EW) inj. default Juan (Danny) Zayas

170: Luke Roberts (WC) p. Bryson Shumate

182: Tristan Alkire (EW) p. Jonathon Cox

195: Raul Lopez (EW) d. Jerry Henline 7-4

220: Grayson Sebastian (EW) sudden victory Carlos Urbina 5-3

285: David Rhinehardt (WC) p. Peyton Mahan

106: Jordan Sweet (EW) forfeit

113: Alan Lopez (EW) p. Fernando Teniente 15-14

120: Yostin Ayala (WC) p. Robert Craft

126: Collin White (EW) d. Tyrek Campbell 17-12

132: Jake Borders (EW) p. George Hocsak