Lane’s night headlines Starmount win over Cardinals

East Wilkes’ Braxton Long puts up a 3-pointer while Starmount’s Zack Dezern closes in during the second quarter. Starmount’s Zack Armstong grabs one of his team-high 12 rebounds during the first half of Monday night’s win. Armstrong added 12 points to finish with a double-double. East Wilkes’ Briggs Gentry drives to the basket against Starmount’s Xavier King.

BOONVILLE —James Lane’s vantage point for Monday night’s 46-39 Starmount win over East Wilkes in was a bit different than it normally is.

The senior, who is autistic, had the opportunity to suit up for the Rams and earned the start against the Cardinals, alongside fellow seniors Darren Shore, Xavier King, Cole Longworth and Zack Armstrong.

Many of Lane’s peers consider him to be a “big team player who is very energetic and the team’s hype guy.”

Avery Wallis, who in his second season as the Rams’ head coach, also had high praise for Lane, who serves as the team’s manager and water boy.

“James is a bright light at Starmount. He’s always smiling, always lifting people up and so we just wanted to give him a chance to be out there. He helps us with water and things like during the season,” said Wallis. “He’s our biggest cheerleader on the sidelines, biggest fan, he’s always getting the bench going so it was awesome to get him suited up tonight and get him out there with the guys.”

On the opening tip, Starmount got the ball and Armstrong immediately passed it to Lane. The senior drove up the floor and put up a shot from the free-throw line. The attempt missed, but Lane was able to grab the rebound.

He then put up another attempt that was on the mark (with an assist from Longworth) and the fans on both sides erupted in cheer. The senior then received high-fives from teammates and the opposition and waved his arms in the air to get the crowd hyped as he left the floor.

“It was amazing,” Lane said just minutes after Monday’s game concluded. “I just wanted one shot and the coach told me to follow directions and everything would work out.”

As for the rest of the game, the Rams led the whole way thanks to a fast start, but the Cardinals cut into the deficit on more than one occasion.

Starmount used a fast start to build a 13-5 lead but the Cardinals responded with an 8-2 run, started by a Braxton Long putback.

Daniel Handy cut the Rams lead to 15-13 early in the second but then East went scoreless the rest of the quarter. Starmount ended the half on a 10-0 run, highlighted by baskets from Longworth and Armstrong.

The Rams, who moved into sole possession of third place in the Northwest 1A Conference with the win, extended the lead to as many as 14 on Armstrong’s putback to start the third.

Starmount (11-8, 4-4) maintained a seven-to-10-point advantage in the second half but East Wilkes continued to chip away.

Weston Brown knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Starmount’s lead to seven but Anthony Rengel pushed the lead back to double digits with a triple of his own.

Handy, who paced the Cardinals (8-11, 3-5) with 10 points, and Long cut the deficit to as little as four at 34-30 with just over six minutes to play.

But the Rams used an 8-0 run, punctuated by a Zack Dezern runner, to extend the lead back to double digits.

Ledger Blackburn finished with nine points and cut the Cardinal deficit to 44-39 with 15 seconds to play on a 3-pointer. Long and Briggs Gentry added eight and seven points, respectively.

Longworth led all scorers with 18 points while Armstrong joined him in double figures with 12. King added eight points. Both Longworth and Armstrong added 12 rebounds apiece.

With the loss, the Cardinals moved into a fourth-place tie with Mount Airy.

Starmount 46, East Wilkes 39

East Wilkes 11 2 13 13 — 39

Starmount 15 10 9 12 — 46

EAST WILKES: Briggs Gentry 3 0-0 7; Weston Brown 1 0-2 3; Daniel Handy 5 0-0 10; Braxton Long 3 2-2 8; Ledger Blackburn 3 1-4 9; Owen Combs 1 0-0 2; Brady Hall 0 0-0 0; Gavin Dowell 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 16 3-8 39.

STARMOUNT: James Lane 1 0-0 2*; Xavier King 3 1-1 8; Zack Dezern 2 1-2 5; Cole Longworth 7 4-4 18; Darren Shore 0 0-0 0; Zack Armstrong 6 0-1 12; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Anthony Rangel 1 0-0 3; Preston Williams 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 19 6-8 46.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Balckburn 2, Gentry, Brown. Starmount: King, Rangel.