Rangel’s big night powers Rams past Elkin

Starmount’s Preston Williams races down the floor in transition in the first half on Monday night. Elkin’s Tyler Jenkins goes up for a shot in the post against Starmount’s Anthony Rangel (5) and Zack Armstrong. Elkin’s Charlie Pelkey slashes through the lane against Starmount’s Cole Longworth in the third quarter. Starmount’s Colton Allen backs down Elkin’s Christian Brown in the fourth quarter. Allen chipped in seven points off the bench on Monday night.

ELKIN — The early portion of Starmount’s 59-44 win over Elkin on Monday night could’ve very easily been called the Anthony Rangel show.

The senior wing got off to a hot start on the way to a team-high 19 points for the Rams, who currently hold a one-game lead over Alleghany for third place in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Rangel, who normally comes off the bench, earned the start on Monday and immediately made an impact.

First, he knocked down a jumper. After a 3-pointer from Darren Shore, Rangel connected on a runner in traffic, then added triple and a jumper to give the Rams (12-9, 5-5) a double-digit lead after one quarter at 18-7.

Starmount’s full-court pressure overwhelmed the Elks as the lead ballooned to 17 (24-7) after a triple from Rangel and a put back from Zack Armstrong.

Rangel’s night was needed as the Rams played without starting guard Xavier King. The senior did not dress out on Monday due to a foot injury.

But a number of the Rams’ other key components chipped in as well on Monday. Cole Longworth added 14 points while Zack Dezern and Armstrong had six each; Colton Allen finished with seven points off the bench.

Elkin (3-17, 0-10) did its best to keep it close in the second half as Charlie Pelkey connected on a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 13 at 32-19 early in the third quarter.

The Elks went cold after that bucket, going close to four minutes without scoring and Starmount capitalized with a 12-0 run.

A bucket from Armstrong and a steal and layup from Rangel pushed the lead to as many as 28 (51-23) after three quarters.

Behind the 3-point shot, Elkin would not go quietly as the Buckin’ Elk reserves worked to keep the home team in it.

Ethan Ford paced the Buckin’ Elks with a game-high 20 points and knocked down a triple that saw them close out the game on a 13-5 run.

Back-to-back threes from Logan Norman and a tough jumper from Connor Ballard trimmed the deficit to 15 — the game’s final margin.

Norman added nine points and Pelkey chipped in six for the Buckin’ Elks, who will close the regular season on the road. That started Tuesday night at Mount Airy; then they’ll travel to South Stokes to conclude the regular season.

The Rams will also close out the regular season on the road, which started Tuesday night at Alleghany. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Friday at East Wilkes.

Starmount 59, Elkin 44

Starmount 18 14 19 9 — 59

Elkin 7 9 7 21 — 44

STARMOUNT: Zack Dezern 2 2-4 6; Anthony Rangel 8 0-0 19; Cole Longworth 5 3-4 14; Darren Shore 1 0-0 3; Zack Armstrong 3 0-0 6; Luke Kimmer 0 0-0 0; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Preston Williams 0 0-0 0; Dylan Ball 0 0-0 0; Colton Allen 2 2-3 7. Team Totals: 23 7-11 59.

ELKIN: Maecyn Brooks 1 0-0 2; Ethan Ford 8 1-2 20; Charlie Pelkey 2 0-0 6; Christian Brown 0 0-0 0; Logan Norman 2 3-4 9; Tyler Jenkins 1 0-0 2; Caleb Morgan 0 1-2 1; Aidan Ballard 0 0-0 0; Aaron Caudle 0 0-2 0; Connor Ballard 1 0-0 2; Demetrius Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Team Totals: 16 512 44.

THREE-POINTERS: Starmount: Rangel 3, Longworth, Allen, Shore. Elkin: Ford 3, Pelkey 2, Norman 2.