Falcons earn clean sheet against Elkin

Elkin’s Denise Hernandez prepares to pass up the pitch in the first half. Yasmin Granadero, of Forbush, surveys the field as Elkin’s Rebekah Johnson gives chase. Elkin’s Julie Cortez weaves her way past Forbush’s Lindlea Huttar. Carly Phillips, seen here battling with Elkin’s Madison Spicer, scored the first goal in Forbush’s 3-0 win over the Buckin’ Elks last Tuesday evening.

EAST BEND — Forbush continued its challenging nonconference girl’s soccer schedule with a 3-0 win over Elkin last Tuesday night.

It’s been challenging in that all four of the Falcons’ nonconference opponents so far either won or shared a conference championship in their respective leagues last spring. Abingdon — Forbush’s opponent on Wednesday night (the Falcons lost 2-0) – resides in Virginia and earned a share of the Mountain District Conference last spring.

The Falcons hosted defending Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference champion Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday before they resume Foothills 2A Conference action at West Wilkes on Friday (see the March 30 edition for complete results).

Against the co-Northwest 1A Conference champions, the Falcons (2-2) took it right to Elkin and quickly staked claim to an early 1-0 advantage when Carly Phillips found the back of the net in the seventh minute.

After the early goal, the Buckin’ Elks (1-3) played even the Falcons for the next 20-plus minutes, but the Falcons forced a turnover deep in Elkin territory in the 38th minute.

As Abigail Lange stole the ball on an errant pass, the freshman deposited the ball in the back of the goal for the two-goal advantage.

Salem Paker pushed the lead to 3-0 in the 52nd minute (off a nice cross pass from Skylar Southern), and Elkin started a furious attack over the final 10 minutes, with hopes of avoiding the shutout.

Marley Wolfe had a chance to get on board in the 70th minute but Seanna Armstrong was right there to clear the attack.

Alla Summers had chances in the final five minutes but couldn’t score, which a included a shot on goal in the 76th minute that was stopped by Forbush keeper Ayla Zachary. The freshman collected four stops in the night.

Molly Stevens finished with eight stops for Elkin, which fell to 1-4 after a 4-1 loss to West Stokes on Monday evening. The Buckin’ Elks hosted North Wilkes on Wednesday before opening up league play on Friday at North Stokes.

Caroline Myers added an assist for Forbush, which outshot the Buckin’ Elks 19-2.

Rams, Cardinals go winless

The Starmount and East Wilkes girl’s soccer teams struggled in their recent nonconference tilts, which included matches against North Wilkes. Both teams are still in search for their first victories of the spring.

But the Rams earned a point in a 0-0 draw against North Wilkes last Tuesday to move to 0-2-1 after their 9-0 loss at Alexander Central on Friday evening.

Starmount traveled to Forsyth Home Educators on Tuesday and will open up Northwest 1A Conference play on Thursday at defending co-champion Mount Airy.

The Cardinals dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker at home against North Wilkes behind an Ava Johnson goal for the Vikings (3-2-1).

East Wilkes, which dropped to 0-6 with the defeat, hosted one final nonconference tilt against Ashe County (5-0) on Tuesday. The Cardinals will travel to South Stokes on Thursday.