Falcons down Rams, earn season sweep

The Forbush boy’s tennis team stepped out of Foothills 2A Conference play last Tuesday and earned a 7-1 win over Yadkin County rival Starmount.

With the victory, the Falcons now stand 5-2 (and 2-2 in conference) after a 6-3 loss to Surry Central last Wednesday.

The tandem of Caden Funk and Lance Hutchens were victorious at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Funk and Hutchens then captured an 8-5 win in No. 1 doubles.

Zeke Aguilar and Dodd Martin won at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, as all the matches were 10-point pro sets.

Aguilar and Martin also earned the win at No. 3 doubles.

The Rams, who dropped to 0-5, found a measure of success as Oscar Prey bested Forbush’s Cody Thompson in a hard-fought match, 11-10 (and 9-7 tiebreaker) at No. 3 singles.

Forbush then lost, 8-1, at East Surry on Monday and traveled to North Iredell on Tuesday. They’ll resume league play on Wednesday against North Wilkes.

In other tennis action, Elkin moved to 4-0 this spring with a 6-3 win against Davie County on Thursday. After Monday’s 9-0 win at Millennium Charter, the Buckin’ Elks opened Northwest 1A Conference play on Tuesday against South Stokes and then host East Wilkes in key early conference tilt on Thursday at home.

The Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall after it split the week’s results. East Wilkes, which hosted Mount Airy on Tuesday, lost 7-2 to perennial power Bishop McGuinness last Wednesday, but rebounded to earn an 8-1 win against Millennium Charter.

Forbush 7, Starmount 1

Singles

Caden Funk (FB) d. Dylan Ball 10-3

Wyatt Graham (FB) d. Ethan Wood 10-7

Oscar Prey (ST) d. Cody Thompson 11-10 (9-7)

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Anthony Aguilar 10-4

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Cris Gonzalez 10-1

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Javier Mondragon 10-3

Doubles

Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Ball/Wood 8-5

Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Gonzalez/Mondragon 8-5

Surry Central 6, Forbush 3

Singles

Josh Pardue (SC) d. Caden Funk 6-0, 6-1

Michael Tucker (SC) d. Wyatt Graham 6-1, 6-2

Maddox Martin (SC) d. Cody Thompson 6-2, 6-2

Isaac Eller (SC) d. Lance Hutchens 0-6, 7-5, 10-6

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-2, 6-4

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Chris Hall 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Pardue/Tucker (SC) d. Funk/Hutchens 8-1

M. Martin/Eller (SC) d. Graham/Thompson 8-5

D. Martin/Aguilar (FB) d. Romero-Rondin/Hall 8-3

East Surry 8, Forbush 1

Singles

Levi Watson (ES) d. Wyatt Graham 6-2, 6-1

Kade Talton (ES) d. Cody Thompson 6-2, 6-0

Colsen Semones (ES) d. Lance Hutchens 6-1, 6-0

Lupe Cheavez (ES) d. Zeke Aguilar (FB) 6-3, 6-3

Noah Hopkins (ES) d. Dodd Martin 6-7, 6-1, 14-12

Hayden Douglas (ES) d. Isaac Hazen 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

Watson/Talton (ES) d. Graham/Thompson 8-3

Hutchens/ Aguilar (FB) d. Colsen Semones/Chavez 8-4

Hopkins/Douglas (ES) d. Martin/Hazen 8-0

Elkin 6, Davie County 3

Singles

Burke Rosenbaum (DC) d. Owen Jennings 6-2, 6-0

Bryce Bailey (DC) d. Aidan Ballard 6-1, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Zach Hill 6-1, 6-2

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Hayden Key 6-1, 6-2

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Jack Williams 6-4, 6-0

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Sean Lane 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Rosenbaum/Bailey (DC) d. Jennings/A. Ballard 8-1

McComb /C. Ballard (ELK) d. Hill /Lane 8-0

Stevens/Macemore (ELK) d. Hayden Key /Slade Keaton 8-1

Elkin 9, Millennium Charter 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Luke Simpson 6-2, 6-0

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Nick Johnson 6-0, 6-3

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Foster Baird 6-0, 6-1

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Daniel Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Zane Puckett 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

C. Ballard/McComb (ELK) d. Simpson/Johnson 8-1

Jennings/Macemore (ELK) d. Baird/Smith 8-0

A.Ballard/Stevens (ELK) d. Fitzpatrick/Puckett 8-0

East Wilkes 8, Millennium Charter 1

Singles

Braxton Long (EW) d. Luke Simpson 7-3, 6-3

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Nick Johnson 6-3, 6-0

James Cook (EW) d. Foster Baird 6-1, 6-1

Weston Cook (EW) d. Jacob Smith 6-1, 6-0

Owen Combs (EW) d. Daniel Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0

Colten Lyon (EW) d. Zane Puckett 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Simpson / Johnson (MC) d. Long/W. Cook 8-6

J. Cook/Combs (EW) d. Baird/Smith 8-0

Burchette /Lyon (EW) d. Fitzpatrick /Puckett 8-0

Bishop McGuinness 7, East Wilkes 2

Singles

Braxton Long (EW) d. Joshua Hanflink 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 10-1

Timothy Hackman (BM) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-1, 6-3

Evan Sturgill (BM) d. James Cook 6-1, 6-2

Tyler Sturgill (BM) d. Weston Cook 7-6, (7-0), 6-0

John Hutchison (BM) d. Owen Combs 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 10-7

Chase Wiedwald (BM) d. Colten Lyon 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Hackman Sturgill (BM) d. Long/J. Cook 8-0

Hanflink / Hutchison (BM) d. Burchette/Combs 8-5

W. Cook/Lyon (EW) d. Alex “Bo” Smith / Harrison Satterfield 8-5