Elkin marches Cardinals in key league tilt

Tim Stevens serves up against East Wilkes’ Owen Combs in No. 5 singles action during Elkin’s 9-0 win over the Cardinals. Elkin’s Aidan Ballard returns a ball at No. 2 singles.

ELKIN — The Elkin boys tennis squad continued its strong start to the 2023 season with a 9-0 win against nearby rival East Wilkes on Thursday afternoon at the Pam Gwyn Tennis Complex.

In addition to the shutout of the Cardinals, the Buckin’ Elks also captured a 9-0 win against South Stokes last Tuesday. Of Elkin’s six matches, which included both Northwest 1A Conference matches, it has won all but one of them by a 9-0 margin (Elkin won 6-3 against Davie County on March 16.

The Buckin’ Elks quickly jumped out to a 3-0 advantage behind wins from Owen Jennings (No. 1 singles), Luke McComb (No. 4) and Cole Macemore (No. 6).

Tim Stevens added wins of 6-1 and 6-3 over East Wilkes’ Owen Combs at No. 5 before the Ballard brothers won a pair of hard-fought matches.

Aidan Ballard collected wins of 6-4 and 7-5 over Nathaniel Burchette at No. 2, Connor Ballard was in a battle after East’s James Cook claimed the first set by a 6-3 decision.

The freshman rebounded to win 6-2 in the second and claimed a 10-7 tiebreaker to give Elkin a 6-0 lead at the conclusion of singles action.

Both brothers also turned around to pick up wins in doubles play too.

First, Aidan Ballard teamed with Jennings to earn an 8-0 win over Cook and Braxton Long. Connor Ballard teamed with McComb to defeat Burchette and Combs 8-2.

Stevens and Macemore teamed to pick up an 8-0 win over Weston Cook and Tyler Calloway.

The Cardinals, who fell to 1-2 in league action and 5-4 overall, also dropped an 8-1 decision to Mount Airy last Tuesday. They’ll look back to get back on track in league play with a pair of matches against South Stokes on Tuesday and Friday. A match at Alleghany on Wednesday is sandwiched between them.

Elkin followed up Thursday’s win with a 9-0 decision over Bishop McGuinness on Monday afternoon.

Starmount (0-7) dropped to 0-3 in conference play but played Alleghany tough in a 5-4 loss last Tuesday. They also dropped a 9-0 decision at Mount Airy on Thursday.

Forbush improved to 3-2 in Foothills 2A Conference action (and 6-3 overall) with a 9-0 win against Wilkes Central on Monday afternoon.

Elkin 9, East Wilkes 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Braxton Long 6-2, 6-1

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-4, 7-5

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. James Cook 3-6, 6-2, 10-7

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Weston Cook 6-1, 6-1

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Owen Combs 6-1, 6-3

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Tyler Calloway 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jennings/A.Ballard (ELK) d. Long/J.Cook 8-0

C. Ballard/McComb (ELK) d. Burchette/Combs 8-2

Stevens/Macemore (ELK) d. W.Cook/Calloway 8-0

Elkin 9, South Stokes 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0, 6-1

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Cohen Boak 6-1, 6-0

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Ian Clark 6-2, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Wyatt Kerr 6-0, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Nick Leophard 6-1, 6-0

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Noah Leophard 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Jennings/McComb (ELK) d. Simmons/Clark 8-1

A .Ballard/C. Ballard (ELK) d. Boak/Kerr 8-1

Stevens/Macemore (ELK) d. Ni. Leophard/No. Leophard 8-0

Mount Airy 8, East Wilkes 1

Singles

Georgie Kriek (MA) d. Braxton Long 6-2, 6-0

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Carson Hill 6-2, 3-6, 10-7

Kannon Strickland (MA) d. James Cook 6-2, 6-1

John Juno (MA) d. Weston Cook 6-0, 7-5

Kieran Slate (MA) d. Owen Combs 6-2, 6-1

Connor Sechrist (MA) d. Tyler Calloway 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Kriek/Juno (MA) d. Long/Combs 8-0

Hill/Strickland (MA) d. Burchette/W. Cook 8-5

Slate/Jared Pinto (MA) d. J.Cook/Colten Lyon 8-1

Mount Airy 9, Starmount 0

Singles

Georgie Kriek (MA) d. Dylan Ball 6-0, 6-0

Carson Hill (MA) d. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-1

Kannon Strickland (MA) d. Oscar Prey 6-0, 6-1

John Juno (MA) d. Anthony Aguilar 6-0, 6-0

Kieran Slate (MA) d. Cris Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0

Connor Sechrist (MA) d. Luis de la Fuente 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Slate and Jared Pinto (MA) d. Ball/Wood 8-1

Chase Moore/Beau Brown (MA) d. Prey/Gonzalez 8-1

Joe Hauser/Colin Hiatt (MA) d. Aguilar/de la Fuente 8-3

Forbush 9, Wilkes Central 0

Singles

Caden Funk (FB) d. Andrew Nieland 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

Wyatt Graham (FB) d. Quinn Pyke 6-3, 6-1

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Lane Broyhill 6-1, 6-2

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Mitul Patel 6-1, 6-1

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Brandon Martinez 6-1, 6-1

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Junior Hernandez 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Nieland/Pyke 8-1

Graham/Thompson (FB) d. Patel/Broyhill 8-1

Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Martinez/Hernandez 8-2

North Iredell 7, Forbush 2

Singles

Cade Combs (NI) d. Wyatt Graham 10-3

Garret Cardwell (NI) d. Cody Thompson 10-2

Coyt Mayhew (NI) d. Lance Hutchens 10-2

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Luke Jones 10-8

Cole Williams (NI) d. Dodd Martin 10-8

Oliver Stamey (NI) d. Isaac Hazen 10-3

Exhb: Andrew Cockerham (NI) d. Tyler Winters 10-1

Doubles

Combs/Stamey (NI) d. Graham/Thompson 8-6

Hutchens/Aguilar (FB) d. Cardwell/Williams 8-3

Mayhew/ Jones (NI) d. Martin/ Hazen 8-4

Exhb: Austin Ottone/Ryan Johnson (NI) d. Daniel Lopez/Riley Reece 8-3