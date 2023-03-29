Baseball roundup: Forbush splits with West Wilkes

Ryan Kimmer struck out five and allowed a pair of runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work in Starmount’s game at North Stokes on Friday night.

The Forbush baseball team closed out a busy week with pair of close Foothills 2A Conference contests with West Wilkes.

In Friday night’s 5-4 loss in East Bend, the Blackhawks pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but Forbush still had a chance to either force extra innings or earn the win.

Jacob Boyles, who took the tough-luck loss, singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh; courtesy runner Josh Brown moved into scoring position on Riley Campbell’s sacrifice bunt.

But Holden Gentry, West Wilkes’ relief pitcher, closed the door with strikeouts of Aaron Hutchens and Bo Moxley. Gentry pitched a pair of scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Harrison Holbrook, who paced West Wilkes with three hits (which included a homer in the third inning), earned the win on the mound. Boyles was solid in relief as the senior struck out four and did not allow an earned run in three innings.

The Blackhawks held the Falcons (6-4, 2-2) to just four hits in the game.

Forbush took the opener on Tuesday night in Millers Creek as it held off West Wilkes for a 5-3 win.

The Falcons built a 5-0 lead prior to the bottom of the sixth before the Blackhawks plated a trio of runs. Bo Moxley highlighted the early run production with a solo homer to lead off the fourth.

Boyles also added a two-run double in the third.

Holden Moxley relieved starter Gavin Maines in the top of the seventh and struck out a trio to earn the save. Maines claimed the win as the junior struck out 11 and allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

Maines also finished 2-for-4 at the plate, as did Nick Weisner, who also drove in a run. Hutchens added an RBI for the Falcons, who began a home-and-home at North Surry on Tuesday night.

Before the two square off in East Bend on Friday, Forbush will host a nonconference game against West Davidson.

North Stokes sweeps Rams in tight ballgames

Starmount baseball found itself on the short end of a pair of close Northwest 1A Conference losses to North Stokes this past week.

The Rams dropped a 2-0 decision at North Stokes on Friday night after the Vikings plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Blaze Lawson scored the first run when he scored on an error and then Jackson Lester pushed the lead to two with an RBI single to right field.

The loss spoiled a combined five-hit performance on the mound from Ryan Kimmer and Luke Kimmer.

Ryan Kimmer struck out five and allowed a pair of runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work but was saddled with the loss. The senior, along with Dylan McClamrock, paced the Rams at the plate with two hits apiece. Ryan Kimmer also doubled in the game, which was the only extra-base hit by either team.

Nohr Issa went 1-for-3 at plate, which accounted for Starmount’s only other hit of the game. Both teams finished with five hits.

In Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss in Boonville, the Rams (3-6, 0-2) had twice as many hits (eight) as North Stokes did, but also committed a trio of errors.

Down 2-0, Starmount tied the game in the second with RBI singles from Zack Armstrong and Hayden Royall.

But the Vikings (10-2. 4-0) retook the lead a half-inning later on Michael Frye’s sacrifice fly; Lawson tagged up and score.

Starmount had a chance to tie the game in the fourth as McClamrock, who drew a one-out walk, reached third base on a double from Armstrong.

But Vikings pitcher Bryson Bennett closed the door as he struck out Luke Kimmer and got Royall to ground out.

The Rams had runners in scoring position in two of the final three innings but were unable to push across the potential tying run.

Darren Shore went the distance on the mound for Starmount, which began a home-and-home series at Mount Airy (6-6, 3-1) on Tuesday.

The senior needed just 77 pitches as he struck out three, allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) but took the loss.

Mason Moxley paced Starmount at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance. Armstrong added two hits and Jackson Craver went 1-for-2 with a double.