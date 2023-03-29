Diamond Cardinals ground Forbush in nonconference tilt

Relief pitcher Zoe Cheek delivers a strike to Forbush’s Ellie Southern in the seventh inning of East Wilkes’ 6-1 win. Arden Finney drives in a run for Forbush with a sacrifice fly. Forbush’s Carley Joyner fields a grounder and throws over to first base to retire East Wilkes’ Chloe Andrews.

EAST BEND — East Wilkes used one big inning to snap a two-game losing skid in its 6-1 win against Forbush on Thursday night.

The decisive inning for the Cardinals occurred as they were in a scoreless deadlock with the Falcons going into the top of the fourth.

East Wilkes broke the tie with a Chloe Andrews RBI double, and the sophomore scored when Maggie Bullard reached on an error.

Zoe Cheek and Jaylee Byrd pushed the score to 4-0 as the Cardinals (8-2) tacked on one more run on an RBI single from Abby Hatley. The junior shortstop also added an RBI groundout in the seventh.

The run support proved to be plenty for Andrews, who picked up the as she scattered five hits and an earned run with three strikeouts in six innings of work. Cheek also pitched a scoreless seventh.

Forbush (5-5) got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fourth after Aria Wilson (walk) and Emma Sorrell (single) reached base with nobody out.

Arden Finney plated Wilson with a sacrifice fly to center to cut the deficit to 5-1.

East Wilkes kept the damage at one run as Sorrell was caught trying to advance to third on the sacrifice and then Andrews induced a Kiki Wall groundout to first baseman Kyleigh Lane.

Ellie Southern, who took the loss, pitched well early on. The sophomore allowed just one base runner (a first-inning single to Kali Cook) over the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. Southern struck out a pair and allowed six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Relievers Finney and Carley Joyner pitched well as they did not allow an earned run in 3 1/3 innings of work.

Forbush had one last chance to cut into the deficit in its final at-bat after Joyner reached on a one-out single.

But she was quickly negated when Kasey Matthews hit into a game-ending double play.

Cook and Lane paced the Cardinals at the plate with 2-for-4 performances as the Cardinals collected 10 hits in the game. East Wilkes, which dropped a 6-0 decision at regional finalist South Stokes last Tuesday, bounced back on Friday evening with a 16-0 win against Alleghany.

Against the Trojans, the Cardinals pounded out 18 hits in a game shortened to four-and a-half innings via the mercy rule.

Andrews and Cheek paced East Wilkes’ bats with three hits apiece while Hatley, Lane, Peyton Mastin and Olivia Stanley added two hits each.

Maddy Anderson paced Alleghany (0-9, 0-3) with a 2-for-2 performance.

Marissa Gambill picked up the win inside the circle for the Cardinals, who hosted North Stokes on Tuesday (and travel to Ashe County on Thursday and then Wilkes Central on Friday). The freshman allowed four hits with two talks and a strikeout in five shutout innings.

Thursday’s defeat was sandwiched between a pair of Foothills 2A Conference wins for the Falcons.

Forbush captured a 4-1 win at North Surry last Tuesday thanks to a three-run seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Southern and the Falcons capitalized on Greyhound miscues.

The Falcons also added an 11-1 win against Surry Central on Friday to improve to 3-1 in league play behind solid performances from the top of their lineup.

Brooke Davis and Southern, Forbush’s first two batters, accounted for five of the team’s eight hits. Southern went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a pair of runs batted in; Davis finished 2-for-3.

Finney did not have a base hit in the game but drove in a trio of runs. Wall finished 1-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.

Starmount shuts out Buckin’ Elks

The Rams moved to 2-0 in Northwest 1A Conference play with a 7-0 win against Elkin on Friday night.

Starmount, which improved to 3-5 overall, scored in three separate innings but it was a five-run third inning that gave them some much-needed breathing room.

Leading 1-0 entering the bottom of the third, Molly Swaim made it a two-run lead with an RBI single – one her team-best three hits in the game.

Payton Howell followed suit with an RBI single but Mackenzie Cox had the big hit in the inning with a two-run double that extended the lead to 5-0. Emma Smith added an RBI single in the inning.

The insurance runs benefitted Swaim, who went distance inside the circle as the freshman struck out 13 and allowed just two hits with three walks to pick up the win.

Layken Mathis, who along with Howell, Cox and Smith finished with two hits apiece, added an RBI single in the fifth. Baylee Childress finished 1-for-4.

Starmount traveled to South Stokes on Tuesday night for an early battle of conference unbeatens and then traveled to Reagan on Wednsday. They’ll return home on Friday for a conference tilt with Alleghany.

Lily Robbins took the loss for the Buckin’ Elks, who also earned a 6-2 win over North Stokes last Wednesday. Elkin is now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play ahead of Tuesday’s game at Alleghany. It’ll turn around and host Mount Airy on Friday evening.