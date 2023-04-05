Falcons host county rival in track meet

Starmount’s Nakayla Jackson and Cara Horton, along with Forbush’s Ella Campbell, sprint to the finish line in the first heat of the 200 meters. Forbush’s Abigail Lange races past the completion in the girl’s 200 meters. Forbush’s Elijah Brown and Drake Parker, along with Starmount’s Max Adams and Kirk Cleary, start off the boy’s 3,200-meter race. After receiving the exchange from teammate McKinley Reavis, Forbush’s Austin Choplin sets off on the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay race.

EAST BEND — In what could’ve been considered the Yadkin County track and field championships, Forbush welcomed county adversary Starmount on March 23.

The meet was significant for the Falcons in that it was the first meet they have hosted in more than 15 years, according to athletic director Will Bell.

And the Falcons closed out the event in dramatic fashion with their performance in the final event — the boys 4×400-meter relay.

After the Rams claimed first in the 4×100 and 4×200, Starmount held the advantage for the majority of the race. That was until Forbush used a strong anchor leg from Austin Choplin to edge Starmount by one second in a time of 4:14.

The Starmount boys, who won the Northwest 1A Conference championship last spring, held the advantage with first-place finishes in 11 of the 14 events (the only events that neither team competed in were the 4×800 and pole vault).

Individually, Holden Wagoner paced the Rams with a trio of first-place finishes in the 110 and 300-high hurdles, and in the high jump (where he tied with Forbush’s Nate Ayers).

Starmount captured gold in all but one of the field events (Forbush’s Bryson Taylor won the lone field event for the hosts in the triple jump). In addition to Wagoner, Timothy Boles won the long jump while A.J. Pardue and Xavier King won the discus and shot put, respectively. Ronald Gray finished second in the discus and Jackson Wood claimed second in the shot put.

The tandem of K.J. Allen and Kirk Cleary were big in the track events, which Starmount won four of the six. Allen, a sophomore, claimed two of the sprinting events with top finishes in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Cleary, a senior, captured a pair of distance events — the 800 and 1,600 runs.

In addition to his anchor-winning performance in the 4×400, Choplin won the 400-meter run and finished second in the 100. Elijah Brown won the 3,200 while teammate Drake Parker claimed second.

Taylor added runner-up finishes in the 200 and long jump.

The girls side was a little more even as the Falcons won eight of the 14 events and Katena Morrison had a banner day as she won four events. The senior claimed first in the both 100 and 300 hurdles on the track and then swept the long jump and triple jump in the field events.

Ella Sizemore added first in the high jump while the tandem of Madison Altice and Ella Speaks tied for the first in the shot put.

The Rams won the other six events, headlined by a pair of gold medals from Allison Vazquez in the 100 and 200.

Hailey Rodriguez (400) and Maggie Ray (discus) also captured first-place finishes individually. Starmount also won the 4×100 and 4×200.

Girls Results

100 meters

1. Allison Vazquez Starmount 14.00; 2 Maycie Welcome 12 Starmount 14.04; 3 Ella Campbell 9 Forbush 14.50; 4 Nakaylia Jackson 10 Starmount 14.56; 5 Olivia Ireland 11 Starmount 14.59; 6 Cara Horton 9 Starmount 15.30; 7 Hailey Rodriguez 12 Starmount 15.40; 8 Ellie Hoots 9 Forbush 17.13

200 meters

1 Abigail Lange Forbush 29.21; 2 Cara Horton Starmount 30.69; 3 Nakaylia Jackson 10 Starmount 31.01; 4 Ella Campbell 9 Forbush 31.59; 5 Maggie Ray 11 Starmount 32.09; 6 Addison Shields 10 Starmount 35.60; 7 Ellie Hoots 9 Forbush 35.67

400 meters

1. Hailey Rodriguez 12 Starmount 1:05.52

800 meters

1 Allison Vazquez 12 Starmount 2:53.00; 2 Rylee Kiter 10 Forbush 3:24.00; 3 Megan Matthews 10 Forbush 3:30.00; 4 Ella Sizemore 10 Forbush 3:31.00; 4 Delaney Cagna 10 Forbush 3:31.00; 6 Olivia Salley 11 Forbush 3:39.00

1,600 meters

1 Rylee Kiter 10 Forbush 7:13.00 3 5; 2 Delaney Cagna 10 Forbush 7:22.00; 3 Ella Sizemore 10 Forbush 7:25.00; 4 Megan Matthews 10 Forbush 7:29.00; 5 Olivia Salley 11 Forbush 7:33.00

100 Meter Hurdles

1 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 17.56; 2 Naomi Pauca 11 Forbush 18.06; 3 Kayla Sanchez 10 Starmount 20.84; 4 Maggie Ray 11 Starmount 21.17

300 Meter Hurdles

1 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 53.14; 2 Naomi Pauca 11 Forbush 1:07.00

4×100 Relay

1 Starmount ‘A’ 56.30 ( 1) Allison Vazquez 12 2) Cara Horton; 3) Nakaylia Jackson 10 4) Maycie Welcome); 2 Forbush ‘A’ 1:00.00 ( 1) Ellie Hoots 9 2) Autumn Hughes 9; 3) Ella Campbell 9 4) Bryanna Alexander)

4×200 Relay

1 Starmount ‘A’ 2:04.00 ( 1) Maggie Ray 11 2) Allison Vazquez 12; 3) Olivia Ireland 11; 4) Maycie Welcome )

High Jump

1 Ella Sizemore 10 Forbush 4-04.00; 2 Delaney Cagna 10 Forbush4-02.00;

Long Jump

1 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 15-02.00; 2 Olivia Ireland 11 Starmount 14-02.00; 3 Naomi Pauca 11 Forbush 13-08.50; 4 Maycie Welcome 12 Starmount 13-01.50; 5 Nakaylia Jackson 10 12-03.00

Triple Jump

1 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 32-00.00; 2 Naomi Pauca 11 Forbush 28-07.00; 3 Olivia Ireland 11 Starmount 27-09.00

Shot Put

1 Madison Altice 11 Forbush 28-05.00; 1 Ella Speaks 11 Forbush 28-05.00; 3 Camryn Berrier 11 Forbush 27-06.00; 4 Aryanna Alexander 12 Forbush 25-00.00; 5 Matttie Tavano 12 Starmount 22-00.00; 6 Courtney Cannon 10 Starmount 20-01.00; 7 Bryanna Alexander 9 Forbush 19-11.00

Discus

1 Maggie Ray 11 Starmount 82-08; 2 Aryanna Alexander 12 Forbush 71-06; 3 K’Dynce McGrady 10 Starmount 64-09; 4 Madison Altice 11 Forbush 64-08.50; 5 Courtney Cannon 10 Starmount 61-03; 6 Camryn Berrier 11 Forbush 53-06; 7 Vivianna Alverado 10 Starmount 49-11; 8 Matttie Tavano 12 Starmount 48-11; 9 Bryanna Alexander 9 Forbush 40-02

Boys Results

100 Meters

1. KJ Allen 10 Starmount 11.50; 2 Austin Choplin 11 Forbush 11.66; 3 Bryson Taylor 10 Forbush 11.70; 4 Skylar Kimber 9 Forbush 11.80; 4 Isaiah Hill 9 Forbush 11.80; 6 Luke Collins 10 Starmount 11.87; 7 McKinley Reavis 11 Forbush 11.90; 8 Savion Billips 9 Starmount 12.40; 9 Kenny Gardner 10 Starmount 12.4; 10 Wayne Sexton 10 Forbush 12.59; 11 Domnic Adams 9 Starmount 12.60; 12 Luke Inscore 9 Forbush 13.40

200 Meters

1 KJ Allen 10 Starmount 23.60; 2 Bryson Taylor 10 Forbush 24.07; 3 Nate Ayers 10 Forbush 24.44; 4 McKinley Reavis 11 Forbush 24.50; 5 Kenneth Jacobs 12 Forbush 24.66; 6 Isaiah Hill 9 Forbush 24.90

7 Austin Choplin 11 Forbush 25.00; 8 Brock Castonguay 9 Forbush 25.67; 9 Kenny Gardner 10 Starmount 26.15; 10 Skylar Kimber 9 Forbush 26.18; 11 Cristofur Martinez 11 Forbush 26.20; 12 Wayne Sexton 10 Forbush 27.14; 13 Corey Armstrong 9 Starmount 27.40; 14 Coile Freed 9 Starmount 27.52; 15 Gustavo Alverado 10 Starmount 27.69; 16 Rony Cruz 9 Forbush 28.08; 17 Peyton Hawks 9 Forbush 28.25; 18 Luke Inscore 9 Forbush 28.50; 19 Juan Albarran 9 Forbush 28.56; 20 Ian Speer 9 Forbush 28.78

400 Meters

1 Austin Choplin 11 Forbush 58.93; 2 Nate Ayers 10 Forbush 59.26; 3 McKinley Reavis 11 Forbush 1:01.00; 4 Timothy Boles 12 Starmount 1:02.00; 5 Coile Freed 9 Starmount 1:04.00 ; 6 Isareal Gurrero 9 Starmount 1:05.00; 7 Gibson Vestal 9 Starmount 1:08.00

800 Meters

1 Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 2:21.00; 2 Landon Keen 10 Forbush 2:23.00; 3 Jaxson Gray 11 Forbush 2:25.00; 4 Isaiah Preslar 10 Forbush 2:32.00;5 Brayn Gabriel-Deleon 11 Forbush 2:33.00; 6 Alan Benitez 9 Forbush 2:36.00; 7 Chance Farmer 10 Forbush 2:37.00; 8 James Banks 9 Forbush 2:44.00; 9 Kaleb Curry 9 Forbush 2:52.00; 10 Landen Wright 12 Starmount 3:06.00; 11 Max Adams 10 Starmount 3:10.00

1,600 meters

1 Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 5:09.00; 2 Isaiah Preslar 10 Forbush 5:26.00; 3 Drake Parker 10 Forbush 5:29.00; 4 Isareal Gurrero 9 Starmount 5:32.00; 5 Landon Keen 10 Forbush 5:38.00; 6 Chance Farmer 10 Forbush 5:40.00; 7 Alan Benitez 9 Forbush 5:44.00; 8 Jaxson Gray 11 Forbush 5:51.00; 9 Brayn Gabriel-Deleon 11 Forbush 5:54.00; 10 Max Adams 10 Starmount 5:55.00; 11 James Banks 9 Forbush 6:01.00; 12 Kaleb Curry 9 Forbush 6:21.00; 13 Landen Wright 12 Starmount 6:36.00

3,200 Meters

1 Elijah Brown 11 Forbush 11:47.00; 2 Drake Parker 10 Forbush 11:50.00; Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 12:40.00; 4 Max Adams 10 Starmount 14:47.00

110 Hurdles

1 Holden Wagoner 12 Starmount 19.06; 2 Oswaldo Herrera 10 Forbush 19.23; 3 Elijah Brown 11 Forbush 19.50; 4 Ben Wood 9 Forbush 20.39; 5 Alexis Echavarria 12 Starmount 20.94; 6 Giovanni Real 9 Forbush 21.36; 7 Elvis Galarza 9 Forbush 21.78

300 Hurdles

1 Holden Wagoner 12 Starmount 46.52; 2 Elijah Brown 11 Forbush 47.03; 3 Ben Wood 9 Forbush 49.12; 4 Giovanni Real 9 Forbush 50.29; 5 Alexis Echavarria 12 Starmount 50.32; 6 Oswaldo Herrera 10 Forbush 51.09; 7 Elvis Galarza 9 Forbush 51.89; 8 Drake Parker 10 Forbush 52.93

4×100 Relay

1 Starmount ‘A’ 47.82 ( 1) Jaydon Hurt-Bailey 11 2) KJ Allen 10 3) Luke Collins 10 4) Anthony Real 11

2 Forbush ‘A’ 49.82 ( 1) Skylar Kimber 9 2) Juan Albarran 9 3) Rony Cruz 9 4) Wayne Sexton 10

4×200 Relay

1 Starmount ‘A’ 1:39.00 ( 1) Jaydon Hurt-Bailey 11 2) Luke Collins 10; 3) KJ Allen 10 4) Anthony Real 11

2 Forbush ‘A’ 1:46.00 ( 1) Isaiah Hill 9 2) Ian Speer 9 3) Brock Castonguay 9 4) Brady Trivette 10

4×400 Relay

1 Forbush ‘A’ 4:14.00 5 1) Nate Ayers 10 2) Austin Choplin 11; 3) McKinley Reavis 11 4) Brady Trivette; 2 Starmount ‘A’ 4:15.00 (1) Isareal Gurrero 9 2) Timothy Boles 12; 3) Savion Billips 9 4) Anthony Real 11

High Jump

1 Nate Ayers 10 Forbush 5-08.00; 1 Holden Wagoner 12 Starmount 5-08.00; 3 Timothy Boles 12 Starmount 5-02.00 0.50; 3 Kenneth Jacobs 12 Forbush 5-02.00 0.50

Long Jump

1 Timothy Boles 12 Starmount 16-08.50; 2 Bryson Taylor 10 Forbush 16-07.50; 2 Giovanni Real 9 Forbush 16-07.50; 4 Aamir Adams 9 Starmount 15-07.50; 4 Domnic Adams 9 Starmount 15-07.50; 6 Kenneth Jacobs 12 Forbush 14-05.00; 7 Ryan King 11 Starmount 13-09.00

Triple Jump

1 Bryson Taylor 10 Forbush 33-08.50; 2 Giovanni Real 9 Forbush 33-01.50; 3 Kenneth Jacobs 12 Forbush 31-01.50

Shot Put

1 Xavier King 12 Starmount 41-06.00; 2 Jackson Wood 11 Starmount 38-10.00; 3 Samuel Ray 12 Starmount 38-09.00; 4 Dillon Altice 12 Forbush 35-00.00; 5 Mason Anthony 11 Starmount 34-05.00; 6 Ryan Ball 12 Starmount 32-09.00; 6 Dawson Hayes Starmount 32-09.00; 8 Wyatt Hauser 10 Forbush 32-04.00; 9 Landon Roberts Starmount 29-03.00; 10 Austin Pady 10 Forbush 29-00.00; 11 Riley Jester 10 Forbush 27-09.00; 12 Dylan Winfelder 11 Forbush 26-10.00; 13 Noah Short 12 Forbush 26-06.00; 14 Jason Beck 11 Forbush 25-06.00; 15 Jaxon Freeman 9 Forbush 22-11.00; 16 Ian Brewer 9 Forbush 22-00.00

Discus

1 AJ Pardue 11 Starmount 132-06; 2 Ronald Gray 10 Starmount 116-07; 3 Dillon Altice 12 Forbush 110-10; 4 Jacob Mabry 10 Starmount 107-04.50; 5 Sam Shore 9 Starmount 97-09; 6 Samuel Ray 12 Starmount 90-05; 7 Wyatt Hauser 10 Forbush 79-08; 8 Ryan Moxley 10 Starmount 64-09; 9 James Banks 9 Forbush 64-02; 10 Ian Brewer 9 Forbush 59-03; 11 Jason Beck 11 Forbush 59-01; 12 Austin Pady 10 Forbush 58-10; 13 Riley Jester 10 Forbush 55-09; 14 Jaxon Freeman 9 Forbush 54-05; 15 Dylan Winfelder 11 Forbush 53-03