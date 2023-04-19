Buckin’ Elks continue to roll, remain undefeated

RONDA — The Elkin boy’s tennis squad picked a trio of wins on consecutive days to remain undefeated in the 2023 season.

The Buckin’ Elks picked up a pair of 9-0 wins against South Stokes and Starmount last Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Elkin, now 13-0 this season and 8-0 in Northwest 1A Conference play, also collected an 8-1 win over East Wilkes.

The win, in which the Buckin’ Elks took five of the six singles matches, also capped off its first sweep of its geographic adversary since 2021. Dating back to 2019, Elkin has won seven of the past nine matchups with East Wilkes.

Owen Jennings bested Braxton Long in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3 to improve his regular-season standing to 12-1.

The trio of Luke McComb (No. 4 singles), Tim Stevens (No. 5 singles) and Cole Macemore (No. 6 singles) maintained their undefeated marks with wins at the bottom half of the lineup.

McComb defeated East Wilkes’ Weston Cook 6-3, 6-0 to improve to 11-0 while Stevens bested Owen Combs by similar 6-1 scores as the freshman improved to 13-0.

Macemore — the lone senior on this year’s squad — moved to 13-0 with wins of 6-1, 6-0 over Tyler Calloway.

Freshmen Aidan Ballard bested James Cook at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-2, 6-1.

Despite the loss, which dropped the Cardinals to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the league, Nathaniel Burchette scored one in the win column for the hosts at No. 2 with wins of 6-3, 6-2 over Connor Ballard.

The freshman Ballard bounced back from the defeat as he teamed with McComb to defeat Burchette and Weston Cook, 8-3, in No. 2 doubles.

Jennings and Aidan Ballard were also victorious in No. 1 doubles (8-4) and Stevens and Macemore were victorious, 8-2, in No. 3 doubles.

In its match with the Rams, Elkin nearly ran the table in singles action as its top five won every set by a 6-0 score.

Starmount’s Javier Mondragonhalted that streak in the freshman’s match against Macemore, which the senior won 6-1, 6-2.

The Rams rebounded in their regular season finale on Monday afternoon as it earned defeated South Stokes, 6-3, to earn their second win of the spring.

Elkin 8, East Wilkes 1

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Braxton Long 6-1, 6-3

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Connor Ballard 6-3, 6-2

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. James Cook 6-2, 6-1

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Weston Cook 6-3, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Owen Combs 6-1, 6-1

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Tyler Calloway 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Jennings/A. Ballard (ELK) d. Long/Combs 8-4

C. Ballard/McComb (ELK) d. Burchette/W. Cook 8-3

Stevens/Macemore (ELK) d. J. Cook/Calloway 8-2

Elkin 9, Starmount 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Dylan Ball 6-0, 6-0

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-0

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Oscar Prey 6-0, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Anthony Aguilar 6-0, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Luis De La Fuente 6-0, 6-0

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Javier Mondragon 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Stevens/Macemore (ELK) d. Ball/Wood 8-1

Silas Shore/Jeremy Zamudio (ELK) d. Prey/Aguilar 8-2

Webb Snyder/Bo Huff (ELK) d. De La Fuente/Mondragon 8-4

Elkin 9, South Stokes 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0, 6-0

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Ian Clark 6-1, 6-1

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Cohen Boak 6-1, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Wyatt Kerr 6-0, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Nick Leophard 6-1, 6-1

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Noah Leophard 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Jennings/Stevens (ELK) d. Simmons/Clark 8-3

C. Ballard/McComb (ELK) d. Boak/Ni. Leophard 8-0

A. Ballard/Macemore (ELK) d. Kerr/No. Leophard 8-2

East Wilkes 9, Alleghany 0

Singles

Braxton Long (EW) d. Zander Russell 6-3, 6-0

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Kaden Miller 6-2, 6-2

James Cook (EW) d. Rodolfo Lopez 6-0, 6-0

Luke Macemore (EW) won 6-4, 6-4

Weston Cook (EW) won 6-0, 6-0

Owen Combs (EW) won 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Long/J.Cook (EW) d. Russell/Lopez 8-0

Burchette/Macemore (EW) won 9-7

W.Cook/Combs (EW) won 8-3

East Wilkes 5, Alleghany 4

Singles

Josh Pardue (SC) d. Braxton Long 6-1, 7-5

Michael Tucker (SC) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-2, 7-5

James Cook (EW) d. Maddox Martin 6-1, 6-0

Isaac Eller (SC) d. Weston Cook 7-5, 6-3

Owen Combs (EW) d. Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-3, 5-7, 10-2

Tyler Calloway (EW) d. Chris Hall 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Pardue/Tucker (SC) d. Burchette/W.Cook 8-0

Long/Combs (EW) d. Martin/Eller 8-2

J.Cook/Calloway won 8-2

Forbush 8, North Surry 1

Singles

Caden Funk (FB) d. Jordan Inman 6-1, 6-0-

Ryan Woodruff (NS) d. Wyatt Graham 6-2, 2-6, 12-10

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Ty Richardson 6-0, 6-0

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Chase Arnder 6-0, 6-0

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Jaxson Danley 6-0, 6-0

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Clayton Todd 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Inman/Richardson 8-0

Graham/Thompson (FB) d. Woodruff/Danley 8-2

Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Arnder/Todd 8-1

Record: Forbush, 10-5 (6-4 Foothills 2A)