Summers goal sparks Buckin’ Elks past Cardinals

“I just need one!”

Dylan Cheek, Elkin’s head girl’s soccer coach, shouted those words from the sidelines early in the second half of Thursday evening’s match against East Wilkes.

The Buckin’ Elks ultimately fulfilled their head coach’s request to score a 1-0 victory at Grissom Stadium move to an even .500 in Northwest 1A Conference play at 2-2-1.

Scoreless at halftime, it looked like overtime would be inevitable as scoring opportunities had been at a premium.

That was until Madison Spicer weaved her way through the Cardinal defenders in the 67th minute and put a shot on goal that was deflected by Zetta Charles — East Wilkes’ goalkeeper. Upon the deflection, Mattie White cleared the ball.

A minute later, Elkin (4-6-1) set up for a free kick, and Alla Summers put a shot over the outstretched hands of Charles for the one-goal advantage.

After Spicer nearly added an insurance score in the 69th minute, the Cardinals (3-11, 2-3) worked furiously to try and notch the equalizer with a pair of opportunities.

Alyssa Baker raced down the pitch in the 71st minute and put a nice attempt on goal, only for it to be deflected by Elkin keeper Molly Stevens. The same went for Maggie Reece’s lob attempt in the 78th minute that went over the cross bar.

The Cardinals returned the pitch on Tuesday evening against South Stokes and then travel to Alleghany on Thursday while Elkin faces off with Starmount on Thursday evening.

Rams fall to Vikings, Granite Bears

Starmount’s girls soccer club lost a pair of Northwest 1A Conference matches to fall to 0-9-1 overall and 0-5.

The Rams dropped a 4-1 decision in overtime to North Stokes in Boonville on Thursday evening.

Ashley Santos-Ramirez notched the lone goal for the Rams a penalty kick. Despite allowing a quartet of goals, Emma Caudle collected 14 saves; North Stokes (4-4, 4-2) outshot the Rams, 18-12.

Starmount then dropped a 9-0 decision to unbeaten Mount Airy (12-0-1) on Monday evening.

After Monday’s tilt, Starmount will travel to Elkin on Thursday and will then host Alleghany on Friday.

Northwest 1A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team Overall W-L Conference W-L

Mount Airy 11-0-1 5-0

North Stokes 4-4 4-2

South Stokes 2-7-1 2-1

Elkin 4-6-1 2-2-1

East Wilkes 3-11 2-3

Alleghany 0-6-1 0-3-1

Starmount 0-9-1 0-5