Forbush senior athletes sign for college play

Forbush’s Wyatt Shoaf recently signed to continue his academic and Shooting Career at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa where he received a scholarship to be on the Clay Target Shooting Team.

Forbush’s Nick Weisner recently signed to continue his academic and baseball career at William Peace University in Raleigh. In addition to being an All-Foothills 2A Conference baseball performer last spring, Weisner was also an all-conference performer on the Falcons boys’ soccer club this past fall.

Forbush’s Regan Ramey recently signed to continue his academic and football career at Brevard College. The senior was an All-Foothills 2A Conference performer on both offense and defense this past fall. As a fullback on offense, Ramey rushed for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Falcons; as a linebacker on defense, he registered 50 tackles.