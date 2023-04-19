Eagle strikers blank Forbush in key Foothills 2A clash

EAST BEND — Wilkes Central put itself in the driver’s seat in the Foothills 2A Conference girls soccer race with a 5-0 win at Forbush last Wednesday evening.

The Eagles improved to 6-0 in conference play and 7-4 overall, as they’re working towards a sixth-straight conference championship.

This year’s Wilkes Central squad looks a bit different from last year’s class, which reached the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A west regional finals.

But even with the graduation of 10 talented seniors (including current University of Arkansas soccer player Zoe Susi and Makenna Freeman, who is a member of the Wingate University soccer team), the Eagles looked to have reloaded and were highlighted Wednesday by a hat trick from Riley Huffman.

After the Falcons were called for a handball, Wilkes Central was rewarded with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute; the freshman then scored past Forbush goalkeeper Ayla Zachary for a 2-0 advantage.

Huffman also scored in the 32nd minute put Central ahead by three at halftime.

Opportunities were limited for Forbush (6-4-1, 5-1-1) in the first half, but its first one came in the 27th minute.

Salem Parker raced down the pitch but a trio of Eagle defenders closed in quickly to prevent a clean look.

The Falcons threatened again in the 36th minute when Katherine Padilla put a shot on goal from around 20 yards away, but Payton McManus — Wilkes Central’s goalkeeper — quickly stopped it.

The Eagles wasted little time adding to their lead in the second half when Huffman scored just 25 seconds in. North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association all-region11 selection Anna Rollins tacked on the final goal of the match.

Diana Atempa also scored in the match for Wilkes Central while Rollins, Huffman and Addisen Freeman, who was also an all-district selection last spring, tallied assists.

Zachary finished with eight stops in goal for the Falcons, who got back in the win column with a 2-0 win over West Wilkes on Thursday evening and hosted North Surry on Tuesday night.

Forbush will then be off until this coming Monday when it hosts Watauga.

Foothills 2A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team conference overall

Wilkes Central 7-0 8-4-0

Forbush 5-1-1 6-4-1

Surry Central 3-2-2 7-5-3

East Surry 2-2-1 6-4-1

West Wilkes 3-4 6-7

North Surry 0-5 1-10-1

North Wilkes 0-6 3-9-1