Buckin’ Elks capitalize on Starmout miscues, earn season split

Fortunes changed quickly last Wednesday night in the baseball edition of the Battle of the Bridge.

And the end result was a 5-4 come-from-behind victory for Elkin over Starmount that avenged a one-run defeat in Boonville eight days earlier.

Much like that 10-9 Rams win, it involved some late-inning heroics by the home team.

This time it was the Buckin’ Elks who were down late in the game as it rallied from an early three-run deficit.

Down 4-3 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Elkin (7-9, 5-3 Northwest 1A) had something cooking.

Christian Brown was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position after James Steele reached on an error.

The miscue — one of three in the inning for the Rams — signaled the end of the night for starting pitcher Darren Shore. The senior righty limited the Buckin’ Elks to just four hits and only one earned run with four strikeouts in five innings of work, but would be saddled with the loss.

Ryan Kimmer relieved Shore and got the first out of the inning thanks to first baseman Jackson Craver laying out to take away a potential base hit from Peyton Luffman.

Brown would score to tie the game when an errant throw during Luke Buchette’s at-bat missed the mark over at first base.

After Burchette bunted Steele over to the third base for the second out, Aaron Caudle connected on an infield single that plated Steele to give the Buckin’ Elks their first, and only, lead of the game.

Elkin looked primed to tack on an insurance run as Caudle stole second and advanced to third on a bad throw.

Then Ethan Ford was hit by a pitch and stole second, but Kimmer hunkered down and struck out Matthew Beshears to prevent further damage.

Elkin’s Beau Callahan would then put the finishing touches on a complete game as he retired the Rams in order in the top of the seventh.

The senior southpaw earned the win as he struck out seven and worked around five walks and four earned runs.

Early on though, the Rams put Callahan behind the proverbial eight ball as they plated a pair of runs in the top of the first, thanks to a two-run double from Craver.

Mason Moxley scored on an error in the top of the third to make it a 3-0 lead.

The Buckin’ Elks battled back to tie the game (3-3) after four innings, highlighted by an RBI single from Tyler Jenkins.

Craver, who along with Zack Dezern had five of Starmount’s seven hits in the game, put the visitor’s back on top in the fifth with an RBI single. The junior went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in while Dezern was 3-for-4 to lead all hitters.

Before being chased in the sixth, Shore limited Elkin’s opportunities in the early going.

After Ford singled to lead off the bottom of the first, Shore retired the next nine Buckin’ Elks that he faced.

The next night, Elkin rallied again from a deficit to earn a 6-5 win over Alleghany to move into a tie for second place in league play.

Down 5-2 going into their final at-bat, Elkin cut the Trojans (1-16, 0-8) to a run with a two-run single from Jenkins. Christian Brown scored Jenkins with a single to tie the game.

After loading the bases with two outs behind Brown, and singles from Luke Burchette and James Steele, Peyton Luffman plated Brown with a bases loaded walk.

Steele went 3-for-4 to lead Elkin, which also bested Alleghany 10-1 earlier in the week, at the plate. Burchette and Beshears each went 2-for-3.

Maecyn Brooks struck out 10 and allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision. Caleb Morgan and Jenkins did not allow an earned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Jenkins earned the win.

In Elkin’s win at Alleghany, Brown struck out eight and allowed three hits in a complete game on the mound.

In addition to the Elkin game, Starmount dropped a pair of games to South Stokes. The Sauras earned a 12-2 win in Walnut Cove and then rallied to defeat the Rams, 6-4, in Boonville on Thursday night.

The second game, Ryan Kimmer went the distance on the mound but took the loss. Brady Fann went 3-for-4 to pace the Rams at plate, who will face Alleghany this week.

Nohr Issa and Mason Moxley finished with two hits apiece.

Forbush shuts out competition

The Falcons collected a trio of shutouts, which included a pair on the road.

Forbush, which improved to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in Foothills 2A Conference play, closed out the week with a 9-0 win over Surry Central on Thursday night.

The duo of Thomas Conrad and Holden Moxley combined on a five-hit shutout.

Conrad, who earned the win, struck out 10 and allowed four hits in five innings of work; Moxley pitched a pair of shutouts. The junior Conrad also finished 2-for-2 (but reached base in all four plate appearances) with a pair of runs batted in.

Nick Weisner finished 2-for-4 while Bo Moxley went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

In a 10-0 win over the Golden Eagles earlier in the week, Forbush used a five-run sixth to end the game after six via the mercy rule.

Gavin Maines headlined the Falcons as he struck out 14 and allowed one hit and a walk in six innings.

Jacob Boyles had four of Forbush’s seven hits (and a pair of RBIs) while Conrad finished 2-for-4; Weisner went 1-for-3 with a double.

Sandwiched between the Surry Central wins was a 6-0 victory at North Iredell, thanks to a three-run first inning.

Maines (2-for-4 with a double) and Colton Moxley (2-for-3) finished with two hits apiece; Conrad (1-for-3 with a double) and Boyles (1-for-4) each drove in a pair of runs.

Boyles, Riley Campbell and Bo Moxley combined to shut out the Raiders on the mound. Boyles, who earned the win, pitched four shutout innings.

Still in the hunt for a conference championship (but will need some help), the Falcons will play a pair of games against North Wilkes this week. Forbush hosted the Vikings on Tuesday and travel to Hays on Friday.

East Wilkes drop a pair

The Cardinals lost a chance to gain ground on league-leading North Stokes as the Vikings bested East Wilkes twice (5-4 and 8-1) last week.

With the wins, North Stokes improved to 9-1 in the league and 16-3 overall while East Wilkes back slid to 4-6 in conference and 8-9 overall.

In the opener in Ronda, the Cardinals trailed 4-2 but scored twice to tie the game after six innings but North Stokes tacked on a run in the top of the seventh for the win.

Jace Samples took the loss on the mound as he allowed just one earned run and five hits in four innings.

Ledger Blackburn went 2-for-4 at the plate to pace the Cardinals, who will step out of league play with games against Wilkes Central (Tuesday and Friday) and at Ashe County (Wednesday). Samples, Brody Martin, Hayden Durham and Hank Porter (two RBI) all had one hit a piece.

In the loss in Danbury on Thursday, the tandem of Blaze Lawson and Elijah Whicker held East Wilkes to just one hit — a single from Porter.

Northwest 1A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team Overall W-L Conference W-L

North Stokes 16-3 9-1

South Stokes 8-6 5-3

Elkin 7-9 5-3

Mount Airy 9-9 4-4

East Wilkes 8-9 4-6

Starmount 6-9 3-5

Alleghany 1-16 0-8

Foothills 2A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team Overall W-L Conference W-L

West Wilkes 13-4 9-1

East Surry 13-4 7-1

Forbush 14-5 6-2

Surry Central 8-11 4-4

North Surry 7-9 2-6

North Wilkes 9-9 2-6

Wilkes Central 2-15 0-10