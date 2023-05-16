Postseason run continues for Starmount hardballers

Starmount’s navy away game baseball uniforms will get a little more use out of them after collecting a pair of a road wins in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

The run recently included a 13-4 win at Bethany Community School on Friday evening in Summerfield to secure the Rams’ first trip to the third round since 2011.

Starmount, which improved to 10-13, reached the fourth round that season. The Rams also made the third round in 2008; both times were as a 2A program.

The Rams traveled to Draughn in the third round on Tuesday as the Wildcats are making the program’s first trip to the third round. The winner will face either

The Rams countered the Wolves’ three runs with a seven-run second inning, despite just three hits.

Brady Fann, who went 4-for-4 at the plate, highlighted the inning with a two-run single — his first of two base hits in the inning — that turned a 3-1 deficit into an 8-3 lead. Luke Kimmer also added a single.

Starmount also capitalized on pair of Bethany Community errors. The No. 6 seed committed six errors in the game.

Jackson Craver (RBI single) and Darren Shore (sacrifice fly) plated two more runs in the fourth and then three more in the sixth.

In addition to Fann, Mason Moxley finished 3-for-5 as the pair accounted for seven of the Rams’ nine hits in the game.

Nohr Issa settled in nicely after the early struggles to earn the win. The junior allowed only a pair of earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work; Luke Kimmer also held the Wolves scoreless over the final 1 2/3 innings.

Jebadiah Smith, Brayden Dilday and Jacob Schick all finished with two hits apiece for the Wolves, whose season ended at 10-8.

Earlier in the week, Starmount defeated Cornerstone Charter, 5-2, at Northwest Guilford High School to capture its first playoff win in eight years.

The Rams used a pair of runs in the third and two in the fifth, headlined by a two–run single in the fifth from Fann, who finished 2-for-4. Issa also added an RBI single in the third for one his two hits.

Zack Dezern (RBI), Hayden Royall, Ryan Kimmer and Luke Kimmer all had one hit apiece.

Ryan Kimmer also went the distance on the mound as the senior struck out seven and scattered five hits to pick up the win.