Southern’s big day headlines local track athletes at regionals

All four Yadkin Valley-area high schools will have at least one representative compete in this coming weekend’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association state track and field championships.

The track and field championships will take place at Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina Agriculture and Technical University in Greensboro.

Athletes, who will compete there on Friday (1A) and Saturday (2A), qualified thanks to their top-four finishes during their respective Midwest Regional championships.

2A Midwest Regional championships

The Forbush Falcons qualified just one representative but Skylar Southern put forth a strong effort in the 2A Midwest Championships this past Friday at Mount Pleasant High School.

The junior, who has also split time with the Falcons’ girls soccer team this spring, qualified in three different events to her second (400 meters), third (100 meters) and fourth-place (200 meters) finishes.

Teammate Katena Morrison just missed joining her as she earned fifth-place finishes in both the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. She also claimed seventh in the 100 hurdles.

No Forbush boys qualified for the state championships but the 4×200 relay team turned in the top boy’s performance as Austin Choplin, Nate Ayers, McKinley Reavis and Bryson Taylor finished ninth.

1A Midwest Regional Championships

Athletes from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all took part in the 1A Midwest Regionals this past Saturday at Davie County High School.

Elkin, which took sixth in the girls team standings (and ninth in the boys), will be represented this coming week by the 4×400 relay team and a pair of individuals.

The relay team, which won the state 1A title last year, will have the chance to defend that title as the quartet of Aniya Edwards, Ragan Speer, Sophie Welborn and Alyssa Davis, earned a regional runner-up finish with a time of 4:18.

Individually, Edwards won a regional title in the 400 meters and was runner-up in the 100 meters. Speer qualified thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Alyssa Davis just missed out on qualifying as an individual as she finished fifth in the high jump.

Like the girls, the boys also claimed a runner-up finish as the group of Connor Ball, Luke Altemueller, Lucas Keller and Mason Day finished second with a time of 8:46.

Ball will also compete as an individual thanks to a runner-up finish in the 3,200 and took third in the 1,600.

Jericho Edwards also qualified as an individual as he took fourth in the 400 meters. The freshman nearly qualified in the 100 but finished sixth (took third in his preliminary) though he shaved six-hundredths off his preliminary time.

Starmount qualified a quartet of athletes, headlined by Holden Wagoner as the senior claimed third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The Rams will be well-represented in the field events as Xavier King and Jackson Wood finished third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put (and Samuel Ray just missed out on qualifying as he finished sixth).

On the girl’s side, Maggie Ray qualified in the discus thanks to her fourth-place finish.

Starmount was one spot away from qualifying in both the 4×100 (Ray, Nakaylia Jackson, Olivia Ireland and Cara Horton) and 4×200 relay races.

Much like the Rams, the Lady Cardinals just missed out on being state qualifiers as the group of Haiden Pardue, Brielin Rhodes, Bailey Stanley and McKenzie Harrold took fifth in the 4×400 relay.

The Cardinals will be sending a pair to the state championships in the brother-sister combination of Eric Adams and Lilly Adams.

Eric Adams qualified in two events. The senior took runner-up in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.80 seconds (shaving more than a half-second off his preliminary time). He will also compete in the triple jump after he took fourth.

Lilly Adams will have a chance to defend her state championship in the high jump as she claimed a regional runner-up performance.

2A Midwest Regional Girls Results (Local athletes)

Discus: 1. Ella Riggs NSU 109-10; 10. Ella Speaks 79-9

Triple Jump: 1. Gracie Beane RAND 35-6; 5. Katena Morrison FB 33-9

4×800 relay: 1. East Davidson 10:32; 11. Forbush 12:24

100 Hurdles: 1. Mariah Perry WALK 15.07; 7. Katena Morrison FB 17.17

100 meters: 1. Malaysia Gabriel ANSN 12.12; 3. Skylar Southern FB 12.24

4×200 relay: 1. Salisbury 1:44

400 meters: 1. Christyonna Lewis SAL 58.01l 2. Skylar Southern FB 59.11

300 hurdles: 1. Ju’Mizhia Sanders WW 45.56; 5 . Katena Morrison FB 48.69

200 meters: 1. Malaysia Gabriel ANSN 25.47; 4. Skylar Southern FB 25.68

Midwest 2A Regional Boys Results (Local athletes)

Long Jump: 1. Jared Hiatt NSU 22-8.75; 10. Bryson Taylor FB 19-11

4×800 relay: 1. West Stokes 8:31; 12. Forbush 9:30

4×200 relay: 1. T.W. Andrews 1:27; 9. Forbush 1:34

3200 meters: 1. Ignacio Morales SC 10:02; 12. Drake Parker 11:20; 13. Elijah Brown FB 11:36

4×400 relay: 1. T.W. Andrews 3:27; 8. Forbush 3:41

Girls totals: 1. Salisbury 76.5; 9. Forbush 29

Boys totals: 1. T.W. Andrews 131; 26. Forbush 1.

Midwest 1A Regional Girls Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Jasmine Brown ALB 36-07.75; 13. Anna Tilley EW 26-07.25

Discus: 1. Jasmine Brown ALB 108-10; 13. Da’naja Boyd EW 69-05.

Long Jump: 1. Mary Grace Krol ALB 16-01.5; 13. Olivia Ireland ST 12-11.5

Triple Jump: 1. Amari Baldwin ALB 36-06.5; 10. Abigail Caudill EW 27-10; 11. Bailey Stanley EW 27-07

High Jump: 1. Isabella Ross BM 5-0; 2. Lilly Adams 4-10; 5. Alyssa Davis ELK 4-08

4×800 relay: 1. Bishop McGuinness 11:17; 6. East Wilkes 13:20

100 Hurdles: 1. Akala Garrett ALB 13.67; 7. Bailey Stanley EW 18.99; 8. Ragan Speer ELK 19.36; 10. Abigail Caudill EW; 15. Shayana Coria EW 21.62

100 meters: 1. Jalee Brown SST 11.96; 2. Aniya Edwards ELK 12.23

4×200 relay: 1. Winston-Salem Prep 1:48; 5. Starmount 1:57; 6. East Wilkes 1:57

4×100 relay: 1. North Rowan 51.96; 5. Starmount 56.03; 6. East Wilkes 56.33

400 meters: 1. Aniya Edwards ELK 58.23

300 hurdles: 1. Akala Garrett ALB 41.61; 4. Ragan Speer ELK 52.35; 9. Bailey Stanley EW 54.10; 15. Shayana Coria EW 1:01

3200 meters: 1. Taylor Worley CVC 13:27; 7. Annika Bell EW 15:47

4×400 relay: 1. Albemarle 4:03; 5.East Wilkes 4:47; 7. Starmount 5:01

Midwest 1A Regional Boys Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Miles Gregory ALB 48-08.5; 3. Xavier King ST 47-09; 4. Jackson Wood ST 44-06.5; 6. Samuel Ray ST 44-03

Discus: 1. Deric Dandy MA; 10. A.J. Pardue ST 111-01; 12. Tristan Alkire EW 105-06; 13. Jacob Mabry ST 100-07

Triple Jump: 1. Ezra Martin UA 44-02.5; 4.Eric Adams EW 41-05

4×800 relay: 1. South Davidson 8:36; 2. Elkin 8:46

110 Hurdles: 1. Quintin Wilson NR 15.47; 2. Eric Adams EW 15.80; 3. Holden Wagoner ST 15.84; 7. Reece Dobbins EW 17.74

100 meters: 1. Dre Davis ALB 10.68; 6. Jericho Edwards ELK 11.17

4×200 relay: 1.Carver 1:28; 8. Starmount 1:34; 14. East Wilkes 1:39

1600 meters: 1. Joshawa Huneycutt SSTAN 4:30; 3. Connor Ball ELK 4:38; 11. Alejandro Diaz ELK 5:13.91

4×100 relay: 1. Corvian Community School 42.52; 6. Starmount 45.15; 13. East Wilkes 46.49

400 meters: 1. James Harris CARV 49.34; 4. Jericho Edwards ELK 51.73

300 hurdles: 1. C.J. Ellis ALB 40.46; 8. Eric Adams EW 42.80; 12. Reece Dobbins EW 45.74

800 meters: 1. Ethan Byerly SD 2:03.32; 9. Mason Day ELK 2:08.

200 meters: 1. Dre Davis ALB 21.79; 10. Jericho Edwards ELK 23.27; 16. K.J. Allen ST 25.44

3200 meters: 1. Joshawa Huneycutt SSTAN 9:55; 2. Connor Ball ELK 10:44

4×400 relay: 1. South Stanley 3:33; 7. Elkin 3:42

Girls totals: 1. Albemarle 118; 6. Elkin 36; 16. Starmount 15

Boys totals: 1. Union Academy 89; 9. Elkin 32; 11. Starmount 29; 14. East Wilkes 16