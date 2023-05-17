Local golfers qualify for state championships

Boys golfers from all four high schools competed in a pair of Midwest Regional tournaments with hopes of qualifying for this week’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association state tournaments.

One team and individuals from two other schools will have individuals representing their respective school for the state championships, which took place this past Monday and Tuesday (see the May 25 edition for full recap).

The 2A state championships will take place at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines while the 1A state tournament will be held at Pinehurst No. 6 in Southern Pines.

Forbush’s boys golf program will compete as a team in the 2A tournament thanks to its Midwest Regional runner-up finish at the Pilot Knob Park Country Club in Pilot Mountain.

The Falcons, who finished with a team total of 318, finished seven strokes ahead of Salisbury. Foothills 2A Conference foe and defending state champion East Surry won the regional with a 299.

Forbush qualified as a team thanks to a trio of top-10 finishes from Ethan Hutchens, Connor Long and Eli Sloan.

Hutchens and Long finished tied for seventh with a score of 78 and Sloan finished a stroke behind to finish tied for tenth.

Noah Mathis rounded out the Falcons’ top four scorers with an 83 — good enough to finish tied for 15th. While Hunter Hall did not factor into the team score, he finished tied for 24th with an 86.

East Surry’s Pennson Badgett was recognized as the individual medalist after he shot one-under par with a score of 69.

In the 1A Midwest at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, the Buckin’ Elks competed as a team while Starmount and East Wilkes each sent individuals to the regional tournament.

Brady Hall, of the Cardinals, will represent his program as an individual — one of the nine individuals not on a state-qualifying team — after the sophomore finished 14th with an 83. Cardinal teammate Tucker Settle finished tied for 28th with an 89.

Jacob Groce also represented the Rams as an individual in the regional tournament and he finished tied for 23rd, along with Elkin’s Wesley Nations, as he shot an 88.

Like East Wilkes, the Buckin’ Elks also had golfers qualified for the state as individuals. In addition to Nations’ finish, the trio of Alex Garza (82), Matthew Pelkey (84) and Paul Brinegar (84) helped the Buckin’ Elks finish fourth as a team with a 338.

The trio of Garza, Pelkey and Brinegar advanced to the 1A state tournament. Garza finished tied for 12th while Pelkey and Brinegar each finished tied for 15th.

Kade Cockerham also competed at regionals and carded a 91 to finish tied for 34th.

Fellow Northwest 1A Conference team South Stokes won the regional championship with a 304 and Mount Airy claimed the final team state qualifier spot as it finished third with a 333.

The Sauras’ Sawyer Slate won the regional individual medalist as he shot a 66 to finished five-under part.