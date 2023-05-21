BREAKING: Buckin’ Elks cap off undefeated season with 1A state championship

Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune/Ripple

BURLINGTON — The Elkin boy’s tennis squad defeated Riverside-Martin, 5-0, to win the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A dual championship on Saturday afternoon at the Burlington Tennis Center.

The state title — their ninth in program history — is the first for the Buckin’ Elks, who also capped off an undefeated dual season at 20-0, since 2013.

Owen Jennings (No. 1), Connor Ballard (No. 2), Aidan Ballard (No. 3), Luke McComb (No. 4) and Cole Macemore (No. 5) were all victorious as Elkin handed the Knights (17-1) their first defeat of the spring.

Jeremy Zamudio also competed at No. 6; his match did not conclude due to the final outcome already being decided.

Of Elkin’s nine state championships, seven of them have come in the current 1A state championship format (the other titles were in 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2013); the others in 1995 and 1996 were in the 1A/2A state championship format.

See the May 25th editions of the Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple for complete story, including comments, and more photos.