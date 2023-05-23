Memorable run for Rams ends in 3rd round

Brady Fann, who reached base twice in last week’s playoff game, scores in the second inning. Draughn catcher Logan McGee awaits the throw. Starmount pitcher Ryan Kimmer went the distance on the mound in the Rams’ third-round playoff at Draughn.

VALDESE — When Starmount returned to Draughn High School on Wednesday night, the host Wildcats saw a much different squad from the one that was there less than 24 hours earlier.

But third-seeded Draughn made a pair of runs scored on Tuesday stand up as the Wildcats captured a 3-1 win over the Rams in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A baseball playoffs.

Number-three seed Draughn continued its deepest playoff run in school history with the win, but the 21st-seeded Rams made the Wildcats work for it.

The loss ended No. 21 Starmount’s deepest playoff run in 12 years when the Rams reached the fourth round in the 2A state playoffs during the 2011 season.

“These guys knew they had to lay it all on the line,” said Starmount head baseball coach Daniel Brinegar. “Draughn’s a really good ballclub and they knew that we had to play pretty perfect to compete in this game and they did that. They did everything that we asked of them.”

Prior to Tuesday night, Draughn (22-5) had run into little trouble the first two rounds of the playoffs with little trouble, which included a 10-0 win over East Wilkes in the second round.

And when Tuesday night’s game, which had the first pitch delayed more than two hours due to rain, ultimately started, the Wildcats quickly built a 2-0 advantage after an inning of play.

With dark clouds still looming, Zack Dezern struck out to lead off the top of the second. Moments later, play was halted due to lightning and the game was suspended until Wednesday night.

According to Brinegar, the suspension presented an opportunity for Starmount to regroup and they certainly took advantage.

“These guys competed and it was good that we got we saw, the little bit, yesterday. We got to go home, we made adjustments, these guys bought into it and they came out and competed and these group competes better than group that I’ve been a part of,” said Brinegar. “They’re a senior-heavy group, they knew it was their last ride and they wanted to do everything they could to leave their mark on Starmount High School and they did that.”

Tate Jensen made quick work of the Rams in the first, then struck out Dezern and induced a Jackson Craver flyout.

But when the game resumed, the sophomore lefty ran into trouble as he issued back-to-back walks to Brady Fann and Darren Shore.

Hayden Royal cut Starmount’s deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single.

The base hit signaled the only hit Jensen allowed as he struck out 10 and walked three in a complete game; Jensen needed just 92 pitches to earn the win.

Both original starting pitchers — Jensen and Starmount’s Ryan Kimmer — remained on the mound after the game was suspended.

After the first-inning hiccup, Kimmer settled in and also tossed a complete-game but took the loss.

The senior righty scattered seven hits (but only four over the final five innings), allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.

When asked his decision to bring Kimmer back out when the game resumed, Brinegar had complete faith in him.

“Ryan’s a dog, plain and simple. He’s the ultimate competitor and I wouldn’t want anybody else on the mound in that situation,” said Brinegar on bringing back Kimmer. “He’s a great person and great player and he did a great job on battling back after the early struggles.”

Kimmer and a solid defense, one that included a big 5-4-3 double play to end the fourth, gave Starmount a fighting chance going into its last at-bat.

Fann, who was on base twice in the game, led off the seventh by reaching first on a dropped third strike.

After Jensen retired Shore and Royal, Luke Kimmer represented the potential tying run as a pitch to move Fann into scoring position hit him.

Jensen closed the door one batter later as he struck out Ryan Kimmer to end the game.

Logan McGee paced the Wildcats, who lost 5-4 at No. 2 Uwharrie Charter in the fourth round on Friday, with two hits. The junior plated the Wildcats’ first run of the game with an RBI double.

Mason Moxley represented the only other baserunner in the game for the Rams, who ended their season at 10-14.