Playoff Soccer Roundup

Forbush players celebrate at midfield following the Falcons’ win over Brevard in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Caroline Myers, who scored the only goal in Forbush’ 1-0 playoff win, pushes the pace as Brevard’s Caroline Ramsey pursues.

EAST BEND — The same opponent, in the same round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A girls soccer playoffs, almost one year later, produced a much different outcome for Forbush last Monday night.

The Falcons gained a measure of redemption with a 1-0 win over Brevard in the opening round of the postseason.

The win — Forbush’s 11th of the spring — avenged a one-goal defeat to the Blue Devils in an instant classic last spring where Brevard scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds to play in the golden goal overtime.

“Last year was a heartbreaker for us. We had a lot of shots again, we couldn’t find the goal and then we give up one in double overtime in the final seconds,” said Forbush girls soccer head coach David Marcincavage about last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils. “But it was good to get on top and we play better when we have the lead instead of chasing them.”

The Falcons managed break a scoreless tie in the 35th minute, and it all started with a nice set up from Lindlea Huttar.

The junior made a good run down the pitch and found Caroline Myers; the fellow junior then blasted a shot from 20 yards away and went top shelf, past Abby Huttar for the 1-0 advantage.

Despite the lone goal, Brevard’s sophomore goalkeeper collected 10 saves. One of those stops came on a free kick attempt from Seanna Armstrong in the 52nd minute.

“First round matches are always tough — it’s survive and advance; I know it’s cliche’ but we did what we had to do,” said Marcincavage. “We got the early goal and we kind of hung on there at the end so I’m of the girls for being able to do that.”

From there, the pressure was on Forbush’s defense to maintain the clean sheet and it limited clean looks from the No. 18 Blue Devils. Compounding matters for Brevard was three different players being assessed yellow cards.

Julia Bohn gave Brevard (12-9-2) its best scoring opportunity in the 59th minute with a shot of goal off a corner kick, but it was stopped by Ayla Zachary — Forbush’s goalkeeper, who finished with seven saves in her playoff debut.

The Falcons held an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal.

“Ayla’s been pretty solid for us all year; as a freshman, to be thrown into the fire shows just how valuable she’s been for us and she’s just going to be keep better,” said Marcincavage.

In addition to Zachary, Marcincavage praised the work of Forbush’s defense. The back line also had to make some alterations after freshman Abigail Lange left the match in the final minute of the first half with an injury.

“With Abigail going out and Seanna having to drop back but with her being a senior veteran, she can do that so I can swap her back and forth,” said. Marcincavage. “Carly (Phillips) did a great job and the outsside backs, Yasmin (Granadero) and Michelle (Herrera) did a really good job too; that number-10 (Meleah Foster) was really dangerous for them. She got loose for a little bit but luckily she didn’t score.”

The Falcons’ playoff run ended one round later in a 7-0 loss on Thursday evening at defending state champion and currently undefeated Wheatmore.

The Warriors (22-0), who earned 6-1 win against fellow Foothills 2A Conference foe Wilkes Central on Monday night, received a hat trick from both Ellie Garrison and Summar Bowman.

Wheatmore’s defense limited Forbush (11-9-2) to just four shots in the clean sheet win.

Cardinals, Buckin’ Elks eliminated in first round

Both the East Wilkes and Elkin girl’s soccer clubs saw their runs in the NCHSAA 1A playoffs come to an end on the road last Monday.

The Cardinals, who earned the No. 29 seed, lost 12-0 at No. 4 Union Academy (20-3) in a match that ended after one half due to the slaughter rule.

Six different Union Academy players scored in the match, led by five goals from JaLynn Kendell for the hosts, which defeated Bethany Community 9-0 in the second round. They defeated Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, 4-2, in the third round on Monday evening.

Much like its softball program, the No. 19 Buckin’ Elks made the long trip into the mountains, but suffered a 7-0 loss to No. 14 Highlands. It’s the second-year in a row that the Highlanders have eliminated Elkin from the postseason.

While Elkin’s season ended at 10-8-1, Highlands (13-6) saw its season end one round later in a thriller at Northwest 1A Conference foe Mount Airy. The Granite Bears bested the Highlanders in overtime, 4-3.