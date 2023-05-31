Post 123 drops season opener to Davidson

MOUNT AIRY — The Foothills Post 123 Senior Legion baseball team opened up its summer season on May 23 with a 6-4 loss to Davidson Post 8 at Mount Airy High School.

Returning back in 2019 after a 20-year hiatus, Post 123 is made up players from the Surry County, Stokes County and other surrounding areas. Members from Elkin and East Wilkes baseball teams are members of the Foothills senior team

Post 8 broke open a 2-2 tie after four innings with four runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double and a sacrifice fly from Tripp Beck to push the lead 6-2.

But Foothills (0-1) still had an opportunity in its last-bat behind RBI singles from Will Jones and Luke Brown, who both played for East Surry this past spring.

Brown would advance to third base on an Aiden Shropshire single, which represented the tying run.

The Hawgs would make a pitching change and bring in Luke Weldon; he ended the game as he struck out Elkin’s Maecyn Brooks.

The soon-to-be Buckin’ Elk graduate batted twice in the game, but struck out both times.

Hank Porter, of East Wilkes, helped set up Post 123’s first runs as he drew a walk in his only plate appearance of the game.

The Carolina University-signee would score the game’s first runs when he came around to score on Dakota Mills’ two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Beau Callahan, of Elkin, also saw action in the opener and the lefty relieved Landon Cox in the top of the fifth inning and pitched an 1 2/3 innings of relief. Callahan allowed a run on two hits with a strikeout.

In addition to Cox’s homer, Luke Brown and Aiden Shropshire finished with two hits apiece for Post 123, which returned to action Tuesday night against Greensboro.

JV Buckin’ Elks help Pride earn split in opener

Members of this past spring’s Elkin JV/varsity baseball team suited up for the Surry Pride junior legion team, which split its season-opening games against Davidson Post 8 on Friday evening.

The Pride won their opener, 5-3, but dropped an 11-7 decision in the nightcap at Mount Airy High School.

Will Pardue did a little bit of everything in the opener. The rising Elkin sophomore who was also a late-season varsity call-up, picked up the win on the mound as he struck out five and scattered four hits (along with three earned runs) in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Pardue also drove in a trio of runs, including a two-run single in the second to push Surry’s lead to 4-1. In addition to Pardue, Joseph Johnson also had one of the Pride’s eight hits in the game.

In the nightcap, Johnson scored twice as he drew a pair of walks. Zach Stuart and Jonas Johnson also saw playing time in the second game.

Stuart, a rising junior at Elkin, scored once in the game. Jonas Johnson also drew a walk for the Pride.

Note: Post 123 is planning to have a 30-year reunion for its inaugural 1993 squad this summer. Members of that first team would be recognized during the Foothills Senior home game on June 16 against High Point Post 87 at Mount Airy High School. The recognition would take place prior to the 7 p.m. first pitch.