Local tracksters close out season on a high note

Lilly Adams prepares to leap in high jump. Adams, an East Wilkes senior, finished third in the event during the 1A championships. (Robert Money photo) Starmount’s Maggie Ray prepares to throw in the girl’s discus during the 1A championships. (Robert Money photo) East Wilkes’ Eric Adams clears the final hurdle of the 110-meter high hurdles during the 1A state championships. Adams, a senior, finished fifth in the event. (Robert Money photo) Elkin’s Connor Ball runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay, en route to a fifth-place finish. The senior also competed in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races. Aniya Edwards, far right, sprints to the finish line against South Stokes’ Jalee Brown in the finals of the 100 meters. The Elkin sophomore captured third — one of three medals she earned in the 1A championships. (Robert Money photo)

GREENSBORO — Track and field athletes from all four Yadkin Valley-area high schools competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championships, which were held on May 19-20 inside the Marcus T. Johnson track on the campus of North Carolina Agriculture and Technology State University.

And while area athletes came up just short of capturing state championships, there were plenty of noteworthy performances, and podium finishers.

Skylar Southern was Forbush’s lone representative in the 2A state championship, but returned home with a pair of podium finishes.

The junior’s day was headlined by a second-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 57.23 seconds and added a third-place finish in the 200 meters.

In the 100 meters, Southern managed to qualify for the finals with a seventh-place finish. Southern made the most of the finals opportunity as she finished fifth with a time of 12.46, which was a tenth-second better than her preliminary time.

South Granville’s Shawnti Jackson won state championships in all three of those events, and set new state records in all three.

Southern’s performance also helped the Falcons finish tied for 10th in the team standings (out of 56 teams to score), along with Anson County, North Surry and Nash Central with 18 points.

An individual and a relay team went to the 1A state championships with aspirations of successfully defending their state championships.

However, both the Elkin 4×400 relay team and East Wilkes’ Lilly Adams came up short of their goals but certainly finished the season strong.

Adams, who won state in the high jump a year ago, finished third this year but set a personal record with a jump of 5-foot, 2-inch.

The Buckin’ Elk relay squad of Aniya Edwaards, Alyssa Davis, Ragan Speer and Sophie Welborn claimed second in the 4×400 with a time of 4:17.31, besting third-place Avery County by three-tenths of a second. Albemarle won the relay with a time of 3:57, eclipsing the state record by more than seven seconds.

The runner-up relay finish headlined a three-medal day for Edwards as the sophomore claimed second in the 400 and third in the 100.

Speer also competed in an individual event as she took 11th in the 300-meter hurdles.

Several athletes just missed out on landing on the podium (a top-four finish), headlined by a pair of fifth-place finishes.

Eric Adams, of East Wilkes claimed fifth in the 110-high hurdles with a time of 16.23 seconds. The senior reached the finals after he finished seventh (only the eight advance), and bested his heat time by more than a tenth of a second.

The Elkin 4×800 relay team of Mason Day, Lucas Keller, Luke Altemueller and Connor Ball finished fifth with a time of 6:17.

Ball, a senior, competed in two individual events, both distance. Ball took seventh in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600.

Jericho Edwards also competed in an individual event as the freshman finished seventh in the 400.

Starmount sent a quartet of athletes to the state championships with of three of them competing in the field events.

Two of them — Jackson Wood and Xavier King — competed in the shot put where they finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Maggie Ray also took part in the field events where the junior claimed tenth in the discus.

Ram teammate Holden Wagoner competed in a pair of hurdles events, headlined by a ninth-place finish in the 110 high hurdles. The senior added a 13th place finish in the 300 hurdles.

Notes: Elkin finished tied for 11th in the girls team standings with 22 points; East Wilkes finished tied for 24th with six points. Swain won the girls standings with 100 points. In the boys team standings, the Buckin’ Elks finished tied for 26th with nine points; East Wilkes (four points) and Starmount (one point) finished tied for 35th and 42nd, respectively. Union Academy captured the boys state title with 63.50 points