Disco Turkeys to play at Starmount’s field

The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a franchise in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA), just started their third season of playing collegiate summer ball and will be playing a handful of barnstorming home games at baseball fields in Northwest North Carolina.

One of those games will take place at Starmount High School when the Disco Turkeys host the Catawba Valley Stars this coming Thursday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the gate. They can also be purchased online at www.discoturkeys.cm/tickets

It’ll be the second year in a row that a Yadkin County baseball field will play host to the Disco Turkeys, a team that Major League Baseball on Fox’s Twitter handle (@MLBONFOX) said “might be the best team name/logo in all of sports.”

Forbush hosted a handful of games involving Carolina last summer. Another Northwest 1A Conference baseball stadium — Jarrett Field on the campus of Alleghany High School — will be a part of the Disco Turkeys’ barnstorming home dates. Carolina will face the Winston-Salem Moravians on July 15 in Sparta.

They will also host the Greensboro Yard Goats on July 1 in Wilkesboro.

In addition to the barnstorming game, the Disco Turkeys will play the bulk of their home games at Truist Stadium — home of minor league baseball’s Winston-Salem Dash — and at Wake Forest University’s David Couch Ballpark.

Carolina will also host a Fourth of July weekend series at historic Bowman Gray Stadium. They’ll face the newly-minted Uwharrie Wampus Cats on both July 2 and 3 and the Moravians the next day.

The Disco Turkeys, who are currently 1-2 after Saturday’s 8-5 win at the Mooresville Spinners, will play 44 games total through late July against top regional opponents.