Local athletes selected to State Games

Gavin Maines Luke McComb Donovan Mingus Sebastian Rodriguez Alejandro Lopez

Athletes from a trio of high schools in the Yadkin Valley area will take part in various sports at the North Carolina State games, sponsored by Body Armor.

The games began this past Saturday and will continue until June 25 at multiple locations across the Charlotte area.

The 2023 high school baseball tournament will take place on June 12 and conclude June 16 at multiple locations, beginning at the Stick Williams Dreams Field Complex on the 12th.

Forbush’s Gavin Maines, who was recently named the Foothills 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year, will be a part of the games as a part of Region 7, which is comprised of schools from the Foothills region. Drew Ward, from fellow conference school West Wilkes, will serve as Region 7’s head coach.

After practice, Maines and the rest of Region 7 will face Region 5 (Piedmont area of the state) in the opener on June 13 at 3:45 p.m. at Truist Field- home of the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball club.

The remainder of the tournament will take place at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

A trio of high school soccer programs will be a part of the Body Armor State Games, scheduled for June 17 and 18 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Members of the Elkin, Forbush and Starmount boy’s soccer teams will be a part of the South team, who will kick off action June 17 at 8 a.m. against the West team.

Will Hurley, the former Mount Airy head soccer coach and current Elkin head boys soccer head coach, will serve as the head coach for the South team. He’ll be assisted by Holden Hurley and former Elkin head boys soccer coach Marco Rebollar, who is currently the head boys soccer coach at Davie County.

Rising junior Sebastian Rodriguez, of Starmount, will be the Rams’ representative, alongside Elkin’s Lucas Keller, Luke McComb and Alejandro Lopez. McComb, who was a member of the Buckin’ Elks’ state championship boys tennis club, is a rising senior and so is Lopez. Keller will be a rising junior this fall.

Forbush’s Samuel Garcia and Donovan Mingus were also selected to compete in the state games as a rising sophomore and rising junior, respectively. Jacxon Gutierrez, from fellow Foothills 2A Conference member Surry Central, will also being competing.

Note: For updates, see the state games website at https://ncsports.org/state-games