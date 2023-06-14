Yadkin Valley hardballers recognized by NCBCA

East Wilkes’ Hank Porter was recently selected to the NCBCA 1A All-State team for the second year in a row. Brennan Arnder, who was named to the NCBCA 1A All-State team last week, batted a team-high .405 for East Wilkes this spring. NCBCA all-region selection Nick Weisner, seen here scoring one of his team-best 27 runs, batted .447 with 42 hits and 19 RBIs for Forbush this spring.

Players from the East Wilkes and Forbush baseball programs have reaped the rewards of successful seasons with postseason accolades.

The trio of Hank Porter and Brennan Arnder, both of the East Wilkes, and Forbush’s Gavin Maines were selected to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state teams last Wednesday.

In addition to Maines, one other Falcon — Nick Weisner — was named to the NCBCA all-region team for Region 7.

Weisner, who will play collegiately for William Peace University, led the team in batting average with a .447 clip and in hits with 42 and runs scored with 27. The recent graduate also finished second on the Falcons in runs batted in with 19 and had a team-high nine stolen bases.

Serving as Forbush’s shortstop, Wesiner had a .921 fielding percentage.

“Nick was a leader on and off the field. He moved from second base to shortstop for his senior year having never played short for me during his career. His defense was not too good through the first five games but then gradually got better and better until he was excellent,” said Forbush head baseball coach Jack Moss. “Nick has a tremendous work ethic and would take numerous swings in the cage and ground balls outside of practice hours to get better, so it was not a surprise to see him become a great shortstop. Nick was a left-handed hitter who can drop down a drag bunt and hit to all fields.

“One of my favorite memories of Nick was playing North Surry at home and down 3-0 in the ninth inning,” added Moss. “Nick has two strikes, two outs with runners on second and third and we are down 3-1. He came through with a two-run single to tie the game (a game we eventually won).”

Maines split time for the Falcons as the team’s ace pitcher and first baseman. At the plate, he hit .247 with 15 RBIs on 22 hits and 19 runs scored. He also had eight stolen bases.

But on the mound is where the junior shined as he was named the Foothills 2A Conference’s Pitcher of the Year. Forbush recently concluded a 21-8 record and advanced to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

Maines went 9-2 on the mound in 12 starts with a pair of complete games and compiled 126 strikeouts. In those outings, the junior had 10 games where he had double-digit strikeouts. He struck out a season-high 15 in a 2-1 win over conference champion East Surry on March 16.

In 64 1/3 innings pitched this spring, Maines, who became the first Falcon to be selected all-state since 2018, sported a microscopic 0.98 earned run average.

He’s also the seventh player from the program to be named all-state since 2010.

“Gavin did an awesome job for us this year. We knew he was going to be a solid pitcher, but we didn’t envision him being as successful so quickly. He started the year off against 4A powerhouse Mooresville

and he struck out the first nine hitters in the lineup; after that game, we knew he would be special,” said Moss. “His fastball was up from a year ago, touching 86 with a nasty curveball he could throw in any count. He continued improving all year and notched a victory over conference rival East Surry (there first conference loss in several years).

“In addition to pitching, Gavin hit leadoff and played multiple positions,” added Moss. “He was a phenomenal first baseman but has the athleticism to play any outfield position. For us to field our best offensive lineup he had to shift to many different positions.”

Porter became a two-time NCBCA all-state selection with his nod this spring thanks to his .368 batting average with 20 RBIs. Of his 32 hits, which was second on the team, 14 of them went for extra bases (seven triples and seven doubles) and he scored a team-best 31 runs; he also went 17-of-18 in stolen bases.

The senior and Carolina University-signee became the Yadkin Valley-area’s first two-time all-state honoree since Forbush’s Tyler Campbell, who did it in 2016 and 2017.

Primarily the Cardinals’ Friday starter, Porter went 3-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) with one no-hitter. He also collected a team-high 79 strikeouts (compared to 23 walks) in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

“This is the second selection for Hank being all-state and he had a great year for us. He was our leadoff batter and he was usually a key contributor to most of our offensive production,” said East Wilkes head baseball coach Justin Call. “We will miss him a lot next year, but we know he will do great things at Carolina University in Winston-Salem.”

Arnder became the Cardinals’ fourth all-state 1A selection since 2010 as the senior shortstop, outfielder and relief pitcher helped his team to its best record (15-11) in the past 25 years (when East Wilkes went 19-8 in 1997).

As the Cardinals’ No. 3 hitter, Arnder led the team with a .405 batting average — one of five Cardinal regulars to finish with a batting average of .300 or better.

“Brennan was our Mr. Reliable and has been solid for us the past couple of years but it all came together this year for him and he was a hit machine,” said Call. “He was also very valuable for us defensively because we could put him in so many positions and he could play them all well. He primarily saw time at shortstop, center field, left field, second and third bases but he could go anywhere and even pitched for us on occasion. He is another senior that has been the backbone of our program and we will miss them greatly next year.”

The senior led the team in hits with 34 and was 9-for-11 in stolen bases (second–best on the team). Arnder finished with 14 RBIs to go along with 19 runs scored.

Notes: In addition to Maines, two other Foothills 2A schools had players selected. Harrison Holbrook was named from West Wilkes, as were East Surry’s Folger Boaz and Luke Brown; Boaz was named the NCBCA 2A Pitcher of the Year. In addition to Porter and Arnder, players from three other Northwest 1A Conference teams had players selected. Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable and Carson White, of South Stokes, were both selected; North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett and Blaze Lawson also earned all-state nods.

Previous Yadkin/Elkin-Area all-state performers since 2010

2023: Hank Porter, East Wilkes (1A); Brennan Arnder, East Wilkes (1A); Gavin Maines, Forbush (2A)

2022: Hank Porter, East Wilkes (1A)

2018: Bryce Vestal, East Wilkes (1A); Carter Foster, Forbush; Wesley Wood, Forbush (2A)

2017: Tyler Campbell, Forbush; Peyton Winebarger, Forbush; Jamie Seek, Forbush (2A)

2016: Tyler Campbell, Forbush (2A)

2015: Daniel Brinegar, Elkin (1A)

2012: Caleb Brawley, Forbush (2A)

2011: Ethan Creed, Elkin (1A); Caleb Brawley, Forbush (2A)

2010: Micah Bryan, East Wilkes (1A).