Falcon’s Maines helps Region 7 to gold

Gavin Maines, a rising senior at Forbush High School, helped Region 7 to a gold medal during the Body Armor State Games of North Carolina in baseball this past weekend.

The baseball tournament concluded on Friday with 5-1 win over Region 4 (Sandhills region) at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

In the finals, Maines did not allow a run or hit (with one walk) in 2/3 innings of relief.

Region 7, which was led by West Wilkes head baseball coach Drew Ward, reached the gold medal game thanks to a 2-1 mark in Pool A play.

They jumped out a 1-0 start last Tuesday with a 5-2 win against Region 5 (Piedmont region) but dropped a 6-4 decision to Region 1 (Northeast North Carolina).

Region 7 bounced back on Thursday with a 9-8 win against Region 3.