Lowder’s road to Omaha briefly went through Ronda

Wake Forest hurler Rhett Lowder, who played his prep ball at North Stanly, delivers a pitch for the Demon Deacons during the NCAA Super Regionals against the University of Alabama. Bryce Vestal, who went on to play both baseball and football for Guilford College, outdueled Rhett Lowder during a 2-0 East Wilkes win over Lowder and North Stanly. Zach Colburn

WINSTON-SALEM — As members of the Wake Forest University baseball team dog piled on top of one another two weeks ago, the Demon Deacons punched their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 1955. Rhett Lowder played a major hand in top-seeded Wake Forest defeating No. 16 Alabama in the best-of-three Super Regional series at David Couch Ballpark.

Lowder and the rest of the Demon Deacons have now put together a 2-0 record in the College World Series so far (and 54-10 overall) after Monday night’s 3-2 win against Louisiana State, which began last Friday (June 17) in the country’s heartland, and concludes this coming weekend.

With the win over the Tigers, the Demon Deacons are now one win away from playing in the best-of-three championship series In a Kevin Bacon-esque six degrees of separation, a small part of Lowder’s road to Omaha — the site of the College World Series — went through Ronda. Then a sophomore at North Stanly High School in 2018, Lowder and the rest of the Comets traveled to Mastin Field to play East Wilkes in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs. Despite the Cardinals hosting and being the fresher team thanks to a first-round bye, North Stanly was the odds on favorite thanks to a then 23-3 record. East Wilkes, which had the best 1A record of those teams in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference, was 11-12 at the time.

“I remember when the brackets released and going on Max Preps looking them up seeing their record was 23-3 and thinking ‘how are we hosting a team that good in the second round?’” said Bryce Vestal in an interview Sunday evening. “But we all knew they were good but we were playing in front of our home crowd and didn’t have anything to lose.

“The Lowder brothers were both really good players and knew we would have to grind out at bats and play almost mistake-free to have a chance.”

Though it’s been five years since the game took place, it’s still very vivid in this sports writher’s mind.

The deck was stacked against the Cardinals as it had lost four of their previous five games, which included a mercy-rule loss to Wilkes Central. Compounding matters, former East Wilkes head baseball coach Bradley Hayes, now the Cardinals’ head boys basketball coach, was ejected from that game at the Eagles and had to serve a two-game suspension.

The game against Lowder and North Stanly was the second game that Hayes had to sit out and there was no shortage of action — just not on the scoreboard.

Hits were at an absolute premium as Lowder and Vestal — East Wilkes’ starting pitcher that night (and older brother to recent East Wilkes graduate Briggs Gentry) — allowed just seven combined hits.

But two of those hits came in a game-changing sixth inning, both by the Cardinals. And they certainly left a lasting memory for different reasons.

I say lasting because of an interaction I had with Vestal’s battery mate — Caeden Howell — a couple of innings earlier.

Howell, who recently completed his second year at Rockingham Community College, comes up to me in the third or fourth inning and made a bold promise.

The then-sophomore promised he would hit a home run before the ball game was over.

Fast forward a couple of innings to the bottom of the sixth in a scoreless ball game. Howell steps up to the plate and puts a jolt into a pitch from Lowder to left field; it looks like his guarantee was about to come to fruition.

But unfortunately for Howell, the ball smacked off the left field fence and he had to settle for a double.

Vestal was up next and he made sure one ball left the confines of Mastin Field that evening as the senior connected on Lowder’s delivery for a two-run homer, which turned out to be the only runs of the ball game.

“I just tried to put a good swing on it because we had two outs,” said Howell about his hit following that game. “I knew if we didn’t score right there, it’s going to go into extras, so I just wanted to get a good swing on it and then get a runner on, especially with Bryce behind me — he can hit one out of the park at anytime so there’s no reason not to have base runners on for him.”

Vestal, who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits on the mound, earned the win in a game that lasted a blazing 81 minutes.

He can also say that he’s one of the few pitchers in high school to outduel Lowder, who finished his sophomore campaign with a 9-2 record and a 1.03 earned run average.

Vestal would go on to sign and play both baseball and football with Guilford College and went on to have a solid career in both sports. Both players were named to the 2018 North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 1A All-State team that season.

What’s even more impressive about the postseason game was that Lowder, who struck out nine and gave up four hits in that game, would not lose another game as a pitcher in his prep career.

“Coach Call handed me the ball on the mound and I just went out and competed. Our guys made plays behind me; I think it was 0-0 headed to the bottom of the sixth when I went yard and we went out and got three outs to win 2-0 — it was the best moment of my baseball career at East, that game,” said Vestal. “Seeing him perform at Wake this year makes that game even more special; knowing he’s likely going to be a top-10 pick and we went out there and beat him is a sweet story we can always tell — you always hope for success for those guys.

“You play against guys like him and it’s obvious he made the best out of his opportunity there and I’m excited to see the results of the College World Series.”

Lowder, now a junior for the Demon Deacons, went 9-0 with a microscopic 0.61 ERA his junior year of high school with 115 strikeouts, compared to just seven walks. His senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic as he finished 2-0 in three appearances

Since then, Lowder’s has gone to have an impressive collegiate career, one that included being the first Wake Forest hurler to be named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year. He was also named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and reports have him enter the season as the top prospect in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

While he may currently be in Omaha, looking to bring the Demon Deacons’ first national baseball championship in nearly 70 years back to Winston-Salem, Lowder’s road briefly took him through Ronda.

Even if it was just for one Friday night.