High Point silences Post 123 bats

Beau Callahan (Elkin) shares a moment with his dad and Foothills assistant coach Jay Callahan during Post 123’s game with High Point on Friday night. Bryson Bennett (North Stokes) singles in the fourth inning against Post 87. Max Lambert pitches in the sixth inning for Post 123 on Friday night. The Surry Central product pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief. Brison George, Post 123’s second baseman, attempts to tag out Post 87’s Devin Villaman in the fifth inning.

MOUNT AIRY — The Foothills Senior American Legion baseball squad quickly finds itself in a 0-2 hole in Area III Northern play after a pair of losses to High Point, which included a 7-2 defeat on Friday night at Welch Field.

Post 123, which dropped 2-9 overall, struggled on offense in the game, being shut out through the first five innings and only mustered two hits — an Anthony Ayers (East Surry/Surry Community College) double in the second and a Bryson Bennett (North Stokes) single in the fourth — in that same span.

The Hi-Toms built a 6-0 lead after five-and a-half innings, highlighted by RBI singles from Caden Irving and Evan Goodwin; the latter’s run-scoring base hit pushed Post 87’s lead to 4-0.

Tanner Royals kept the Post 123 bats in check during a winning effort on the mound.

The recent Southwest Guilford graduate limited Foothills to only two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Max Lambert and Caleb Whitaker (both from Surry Central) each reached on an error and Luke Bowman (East Surry) advanced Lambert with a fielder’s choice.

Bowman scored when Bennett reached on an error and a Kam Hawks (Mount Airy) RBI groundout trimmed the deficit to four.

Ethan Edwards (North Surry/Surry Community College) took the loss as he scattered eight hits and five runs (all earned) in 3 1/3 innings of work. Andrew Ayers, Lambert (2 2/3 innings) and Bennett (one inning) also saw time on the mound.

On Wednesday night, the Hi-Toms rallied in the fifth inning to best Post 123, 5-3.

Foothills held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but High Point scored four times in the bottom half of the inning to pull away.

Luke Brown (East Surry), Post 123’s starting pitcher, limited Post 87 to just three hits and eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort but took the loss.

Dakota Mills (Surry Central) went 3-for-4 at the plate to pace Foothills’ offense; Bowman added a 2-for-4 performance.

Saturday’s doubleheader

Post 123 was back in action on Saturday as it dropped a doubleheader to Asheville Post 70 at West Henderson High School — home of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state champions.

In the opener, the Cardinals built a 10-4 lead after five innings but Foothills started to chip away in the top of the sixth.

Elkin’s Beau Callahan cut the deficit to three with an RBI triple and the Dodrt University (Ia.)-signee scored on an RBI single by Ethan Ball to make it a 10-8 game. Asheville tacked on one more run in the bottom half of the inning for the final tally.

Callahan finished 1-for-3 and scored twice to go along with the triple; Hawks and had three hits apiece in the game.

Brady Edmonds took the loss on the mound despite striking out eight (and allowed only four earned runs) in four innings of work. Ashton Gwyn (Mount Airy) also pitched a pair of innings.

Post 123 dropped the nightcap, 17-6, as the two teams combined for 31 hits with 19 of them coming from Asheville.

Foothills held a 6-4 lead after four innings but Post 70 scored at least three runs in each of the next three innings, which included a six-run seventh.

Five different Post 123 hurlers saw time on the mound in the second game, which included a pair of innings from Callahan.

Whitaker went 3-for-4 with a double and Edmonds went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.

Post 123 returned to the diamond and resumed Area III North play on Wednesday against Randolph Post 45 and then travels to Chatham on Thursday.