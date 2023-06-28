Surry’s Thao receives prestigious award

CHARLOTTE — Surry Community College’s Michelle Thao was recently named as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Lea Plarski Award recipient at the recent National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation Awards held in Charlotte last month.

The award is presented to an NJCAA student-athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, athletic ability, and achievements – qualities that were the cornerstones of former NJCAA President, Lea Plarski.

“Michelle Thao is a special young lady. She is the epitome of a student-athlete, and always humble with her success. In addition, Michelle is an outstanding leader on and off the court,” said Surry CC athletic director Mark Tucker. “This is the first time a student-athlete from our college has received the prestigious Lea Plarski award from the NJCAA, and Michelle is extremely deserving of this honor. All of us at Surry are excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Thao is a two-time NJCAA All-American in volleyball being named Honorable Mention in 2021 and Second Team in 2022 She was also named Region 10 Western Division Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 while being named Region 10 Player of the Year in 2021.

Thao was also named to the Region 10 All-Tournament Team in both 2021 and 2022.

In addition to her on court accolades, Thao has served in many volunteer capacities with various organizations and events including the Surry health fairs, blood drives, volleyball camps and youth camps. Thao has also been a member of the Surry Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

In the classroom, the Hickory native has been recognized on both the President’s List and Dean’s List for her academic achievements while maintaining a 3.85 grade point average. She has been recognized by the NJCAA for her academic excellence as an All-Academic Third Team member.

Thao will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina at Asheville where she will study Business Management while pursuing a career in Human Resources Administration while competing as a member of the Bulldogs volleyball team.

About the Lea Plarski Award

The NJCAA’s Lea Plarski Award is handed out annually in the name of former NJCAA President Lea Plarski as recognition of her tremendous service to the NJCAA and two-year college athletics.

The former director of athletics at St. Louis Community College/Florissant Valley, Plarski helped to establish the Women’s Division of the NJCAA in 1975. She served as Vice-President for Women from 1975-1990 when she made NJCAA history as the first female ever elected to the office of President, a position she held from 1990-1996.

In honor of her numerous accomplishments, as well as her undeniable dedication to the student-athlete, the NJCAA Lea Plarski Award was created. Since 1995, the award has been presented to an NJCAA student-athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, athletic ability, and achievements — qualities that were the cornerstones of the Plarski “era”.