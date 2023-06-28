Surry’s Gray named NJCAA All-American

Surry Community College shortstop Will Gray was recently named as a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Baseball All-American third team. The sophomore batted .387 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Knights this spring.

“Will is very worthy of this honor,” stated Surry Head Coach Tim Collins. “Not only is Will an excellent baseball player, but he is also an excellent teammate and even better person.”

Gray finished the 2023 campaign as runner-up Region 10 Player of the Year. He was also selected to the Region 10 All-Region First Team along with being named to the All-Defensive Team as a shortstop.

Gray, a sophomore from Rockwell, North Carolina (Mount Pleasant High School) hit .387 with 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in in 39 games. He also scored 36 runs while drawing 23 walks and stealing four bases.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” stated Gray. “I would certainly like to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me accomplish this goal. Surry was a great place for me to improve as both a baseball player and student. While I have not yet decided on a four-year college or university, I have received numerous offers.”

In addition, he helped lead Surry to an overall 22-20 record while finishing as the Region 10 Runner-Up falling to Camp Community College in the tournament championship.

Gray earned his associate in arts degree this past spring obtaining an overall 3.02 grade point average.