Jackson, Wall, White earn Region 10 academic honors for Surry

Peyton Wall Kennedy-Grace White Landon Jackson

KINSTON — Following the 2023 spring semester, a total of 18 Surry student-athletes have been named to the Region 10 All-Academic team.

In order to be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester and achieve a minimum 3.0 grade point average while passing at least 12 credit hours. Those named to the Region 10 All-Academic team from Surry were Anthony Ayers (baseball, East Surry HS), Maegan Banks (softball, East Surry HS), Abigail Barrow (softball, Northwest Guilford HS), Rachel Cooke (softball, Maiden HS), Zach Devries (baseball, Dacula HS), Abigail Draughn (softball, North Surry HS), Kassie Eldreth (softball, Alexander Central HS), Brady Halstead (baseball, Metrolina HS), Landon Jackson (baseball, Elkin HS), Hunter Koontz (baseball, Central Davidson HS), Austin Lapham (baseball, Alexander Central HS), McKenzie Mixon (softball, Davie County HS), Justin Ross (baseball, West HS),

Maddox Shoaf (baseball, West Davidson HS), Garrett Swink (baseball, South Stanly HS), Peyton Wall (baseball, Forbush HS), Kennedy-Grace White (softball, Starmount HS) and Connor Young (baseball, South Stokes HS).

With 18 spring recipients, Surry ranked 10th overall among North Carolina Community Colleges with athletic programs. Surry had seven student-athletes represented on the Region 10 All-Academic fall team.

“Our student-athletes had another great spring semester in the classroom. In addition to having 18 spring athletes honored, we had a total of 24 student-athletes including those from the fall that finished with at least a 3.0 grade point average with six student-athletes earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average,” stated Surry athletic director, Mark Tucker. “To be ranked 10th in the state is tremendous considering that most other North Carolina community colleges have more athletic teams and in turn, more student-athletes.” Thirty-two Region 10 colleges were represented as well as every spring sport. Spartanburg Methodist College had the most student-athletes honored with 77 while baseball led all sports with 522 student-athletes receiving academic honors.

A total of 926 Region 10 student-athletes were recognized for their academic success.