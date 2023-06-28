Post 123 bests Pride in slugfest

MOUNT AIRY — The Foothills Post 123 American Legion junior baseball squad shook off an early deficit to defeat the Surry Pride 14-12 on Sunday evening at Welch Field.

In a game where both squads had several multiple-run innings, Foothills and Surry combined for 13 runs in the first two innings, which included a seven-run first inning from the Pride (3-8).

Elkin’s Will Pardue highlighted the first inning with a two-run double. Pardue and fellow Buckin’ Elk Zach Stewart, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, scored when Elkin teammate Jonas Johnson (0-4) reached on an error.

Johnson, who added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth, drove in a trio of runs.

Surry led 8-6 after three innings, but Post 123 (7-8) plated six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to add a little insurance.

In addition to Stewart, Ian Hooker went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs to pace the Pride. Pardue finished 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Joseph Johnson finished 1-for-2.

Pardue took the loss on the mound as he was one of five Surry hurlers to pitch on Sunday. Pardue struck out six but had to work around eight walks and allowed six earned runs in three innings of work.

Both Joseph Johnson and Jonas Johnson saw action on the mound.