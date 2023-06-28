Yadkin softballers earn all-district honors

Molly Swaim Ellie Southern Emma Sorrell Kali Cook Zoe Cheek Jayden Hutchison Kyleigh Lane Layken Mathis District 7 1A Co-Player of the Year Abby Hatley, of East Wilkes. East Wilkes’ Chloe Andrews, District 7 1A Pitcher of the Year.

Another strong spring for local softball teams was well-rewarded as nearly a dozen players were named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-district teams for the 2023 season.

Eleven players from East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount were named to the District 7 teams. Players from the Cardinals and Rams were named to the 1A squad while Falcon players were selected to the 2A team.

The counties represented in District 7 are Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell and Watauga counties.

According to their website, all-state award winners are expected to be announced this coming week (see the July 6 edition for the selections).

EAST WILKES

The Cardinals, who made the deepest run of any Yadkin Valley softball team (except for West Wilkes) this spring, had an impressive six players selected to the all-district team. A pair of them — Chloe Andrews and Abby Hatley — were named the District 7 1A Pitcher and Co-Player of the year, respectively. It’s the second time both players were named all-district.

A junior, Hatley batted a team-best .544 with 37 hits and 13 runs batted in. She also swiped 24 bases (and had a .642 on-base percentage) for the Cardinals, who reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

Andrews, a sophomore, was part of a 1-2 pitching tandem (alongside fellow all-district pick Zoe Cheek) for East Wilkes.

Inside the pitching circle, Andrews was 12-3 with a 2.86 earned run average in 70 1/3 innings pitching. At the plate, Andrews hit .425 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBIs to with 23 hits.

Cheek also had a 2.86 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched as she sported a 5-2 record. Primarily hitting in the bottom portion of the Cardinals’ batting order, the sophomore pitcher and outfielder had 26 hits and sported a .400 batting average with 14 RBIs.

In addition to Hatley, three other East Wilkes juniors were selected and each one is a repeat selection.

Jayden Hutchison leads the trio as she picked her third all-district selection. The Cardinals’ catcher and Rutgers University-commit hit .427 with a team-best seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Hutchison sported a team-best .668 on-base percentage on 27 hits.

Teammates Kali Cook and Kyleigh Lane, along with Hutchison, represented the heart of the Cardinals batting order this spring.

Playing second base, Cook hit .508 with a pair of home runs and 23 RBIs with 18 stolen bases and had a .620 on-base percentage.

Lane, the Cardinals’ first baseman, tied Hutchison for team-lead in RBIs (30), while she hit .440 with four long balls with 33 hits.

In addition to Hatley, Draughn’s Katelyn Cozart was the other half of District 7’s Co-Player of the Year for 1A.

FORBUSH

The Falcons landed a trio of players on the All-District 7 2A squad, including a pair of first-time selections.

Forbush junior first baseman Arden Finney and senior third baseman Emma Sorrell earned their first all-district selections while sophomore pitcher and outfielder Ellie Southern picked up her second all-district nod.

Sorrell has signed to played for Lander University.

Forbush head softball coach Jeremy Helton stated that all three players batted over .315 and were strong defensive position players and Southern had good pitching stats.

Fellow Foothills 2A Confernce member East Surry had a pair of selections in sophomore Elise Marion and senior Riley Pennington.

West Caldwell’s Abby Bowman was named the All-District 7 2A Pitcher of the Year and Maiden’s Macy Michael was named the district’s 2A Player of the Year.

STARMOUNT

A mix of veteran leadership and new young talent were on display for a pair of Rams selected to the District 7 1A team.

Senior Layken Mathis, who handled shortstop duties for Starmount this spring, was named to the all-district team for the second year in a row. The Surry Community College-signee was joined by newcomer Molly Swaim.

A freshman, Swaim primarily played first base and she also saw time inside the pitching circle.