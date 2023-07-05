Yadkin softballers garner all-state recognition

Chloe Andrews Kali Cook East Wilkes catcher Jayden Hutchison collected her third NCSCA 1A all-state selection late last week. Abby Hatley, East Wilkes’ shortstop and leadoff hitter, was selected to the NCSCA 1A all-state team for the second-straight season. Starmount shortstop and leadoff hitter Layken Mathis, seen here tagging out East Wilkes’ Maggie Bullard this spring, earned her second-straight NCSCA 1A all-state selection.

A week after 11 Yadkin Valley-area high school softball players earned North Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-district recognition, more than half of them added another accolade for their body of work on Friday afternoon.

Six players from East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount were named to the NCSCA all-state teams for their respective classifications.

The number of picks is the fourth-most going back to 2005 (there were seven selections last season, nine in 2015 and 11 in 2014).

According to the NCSCA website, high school coaches who are dues-paying members of the NCSCA nominate and vote on players for both the all-state team and the all-district teams.

Of the selections, three players — East Wilkes’ Jayden Hutchison and Abby Hatley along with Starmount’s Layken Mathis — were repeat 1A selections.

Mathis, a senior, is now a two-time all-state performer after the Surry Community College-signee hit .351 with three home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with six doubles. She also scored 26 times.

But the Rams’ leadoff hitter saved her best for last as she closed out the season with a nine-game hit streak (and had at least one hit in 10 of Starmount’s last 11 games).

With her recognition, Hutchison became a three-time all-state selection. The junior is the first Cardinal to achieve that recognition since 2019 graduate and former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Lauren Rakes was named a four-time all-state selection.

The junior catcher, who has committed to the Rutgers University, hit .427 with a team-best seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Hutchison sported a team-best .668 on-base percentage on 27 hits.

Like Mathis, Hatley became a multiple-time all-state selection a week after being named the 1A Co-Player of the Year for District 7.

Now a two-time all-state selection, the junior shortstop batted a team-best .544 with 37 hits and 13 runs batted in. As the Cardinals’ leadoff hitter, she also swiped 24 bases and had a .642 on-base percentage.

The other three selections — Forbush’s Ellie Southern and East Wilkes’ Chloe Andrews and Kali Cook — were named all-state for the first time in their prep careers.

Southern was named to the all-state 2A team as she became the first Falcon to earn all-state recognition since Salem Finney was selected two years ago (for the second time).

The sophomore pitcher and outfielder made an impact in both areas. At the plate, Southern had a team-best .365 batting average with a home run and 13 RBIs. She also had a team-best 27 hits with more than half of her hits (she also had 11 doubles and two triples) going for extra bases.

Inside the pitching circle, Southern had a 1.98 ERA with a 9-5 record in 98 2/3 innings pitched. She also struck out 80 in the action she saw.

Andrews, who was also the 1A Pitcher of the Year for the District 7, was 12-3 with a 2.86 earned run average in 70 1/3 innings pitching. At the plate, Andrews hit .425 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBIs to go along with 23 hits.

Cook, who made the transition from center field to second base this spring, hit .508 with a pair of home runs and 23 RBIs with 18 stolen bases and had a .620 on-base percentage.

In addition to the Cardinals and Rams, three players from fellow Northwest 1A Conference member (and conference champion) South Stokes were also named all-state. Sophomore Ryleigh Pinnix, junior Mackenzie Smith and senior Madison Wilson were all selected for the Sauras.

Union Academy’s Gracie Hollingsworth and Riley Griffin were the 1A West Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. East Columbus’s Karli Godwin (Player of the Year) and North Duplin’s Lilly Fulghum (Pitcher of the Year) claimed top honors for the 1A East.

In 2A, fellow Foothills 2A Conference member East Surry had a pair of honorees in senior Riley Pennington and sophomore Elise Marion.

West Stanly’s Lily Honeycutt claimed 2A West Pitcher of the Year honors while McMichael’s Savannah Lockhart was named the 2A West Player of the Year. For the 2A East region, Eastern Wayne’s Mallory Reed and Manteo’s Jill Leary were respectively named the Pitcher of the Year and the Player of the Year.

Note: Season statistics for Starmount and Forbush all-district players were not available at press time but were obtained afterwards. Here are those stats for each of the all-district players not to be named all state.

Molly Swaim (Starmount): Pitching, 3.74 ERA, with 43 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. Batting, team-best .462 batting average with one home run and 22 RBIs with eight doubles and a pair of triples.

Arden Finney (Forbush): Pitching, 1-0 record with a 2.74 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. Batting: .321 batting average with 19 RBIs on 23 hits.

Emma Sorrell (Forbush): . 301 batting average with one home run and a team-best 21 RBIs on 22 hits.

Previous Yadkin/Elkin-Area all-state softball performers since 2005:

2022: Macie Bell, East Wilkes; Jayden Hutchison, East Wilkes; Abby Hatley, East Wilkes; Morgan Lawson, Starmount; Alli Pardue, Starmount; Layken Mathis, Starmount; Summer Fontana, Starmount (1A).

2021: Macie Bell, East Wilkes; Jayden Hutchison, East Wilkes (1A); Salem Finney, Forbush (2A).

2020: No all-state team due to COVID.

2019: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes (1A); Salem Finney, Forbush; Macey Rycroft, Forbush; Kayleigh Williams, Forbush (2A).

2018: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Emma Green, Starmount; Kayla Vanhoy, Starmount; Kennedy Grace White, Starmount (1A); Kayleigh Williams, Forbush; Caiti Mickles, Forbush (2A).

2017: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Bayle Wood, Elkin (1A); Caiti Mickles, Forbush, Kayleigh Williams, Forbush; Allison Mitchell, Forbush (2A)

2016: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes (1A); Allison Mitchell, Forbush; Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush (2A).

2015: Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes; Caitlyn Macemore, East Wilkes; Kirstan Beaver, Elkin; Bayle Wood, Elkin (1A); Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush; Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Allison Mitchell, Forbush (2A).

2014: Ashley Wagoner, East Wilkes; Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Caitlyn Macemore, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes; Adrian Pardue, East Wilkes; Kirstan Beaver, Elkin; Cayley Shoemaker, Elkin (1A); Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush (2A).

2013: Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Ashley Wagoner, East Wilkes (1A).

2012: Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Payton Lyons, East Wilkes (1A); Courtney Groce, Starmount; Rachel Wagoner, Starmount; Amber Smith, Starmount (2A).

2011: Ashlee Handy, Starmount; Jessica White, Starmount (2A).

2010: Cali Baity, Forbush; Ciera Cockerham, Forbush; Leslie Long, Forbush; Chelsea Varner, Starmount; Courtney Groce, Starmount; Jessica White, Starmount; Josie Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2009: Jessica Dzeskewicz, Forbush; Taylor Smith, Forbush; Ciera Cockerham, Forbush; Jessica Hinkle, Forbush (2A).

2008: Brita Stanley, Forbush; Lyndsey Hutchens, Forbush; Lauren Harris, Forbush; Jana Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2007: Caroline Wood, Forbush; Lauren Harris, Forbush; Lyndsey Hutchens, Forbush; Jana Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2006: Lauren Harris, Forbush; Dena Eldridge (Honorable mention), Starmount (2A).

2005: Amber Shore, Starmount; Yancey Moose (Honorable Mention), Starmount (1A).