Garner stymies Post 123 in Randolph County shutout

Second baseman Tristen Mason (East Surry) had Foothills’ lone hit in Saturday evening’s game against Post 45. Foothills third baseman Andrew Ayers (East Surry, Surry CC) leaves his foot to try and retrieve the throw down as Randolph County’s Hunter Atkins steals third in the first inning.

DOBSON — The Foothills Senior American Legion baseball squad returned to the diamond on Saturday evening after a two-week break, and was greeted by one of the top teams in the Area III North division.

Randolph County welcomed Post 123 back to the field and blanked the hosts, 10-0, at Surry Central High School.

The combination of the long ball and Randolph County’s Robert Garner on the mound limited Foothills just a single hit — a single from second baseman Tristen Mason (East Surry) to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

Down 5-0 at the time, Post 123 (2-11, 0-3) finally put something together on offense following Mason’s single.

Mason moved into scoring position after Clay Whitaker (Surry Central) walked but was quickly erased after Beau Callahan (Elkin) lined out into a double play.

Whitaker kept the potential offensive threat alive as he moved into scoring position on a passed ball and took third when Caleb Cheeks (Grayson County, Va.) reached on an error.

Garner kept Whitaker stranded at third after Andrew Ayers (Surry CC/East Surry) grounded out to end the inning.

The North Moore product struck out eight and walked two in six innings of work to pick up the win and received plenty of run support, courtesy of a pair of home runs.

Tanner Marsh provided the first dinger when he took an offering from Post 123 reliever Brady Edmonds (Surry Central) and put it over the fence in right-center field.

After it added a run in the fifth, Post 45 loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and Josh Meadows put the game out of a reach (9-0) with a grand slam.

Meadows, a recent Asheboro graduate, finished 1-for-3 and scored three times in the game.

Post 45, which improved to 3-2 in Area III North play (after a tough 6-3 defeat to High Point on Friday night that snapped a 13-game winning streak), jumped out to a three-run advantage after an inning.

Randolph County (17-3, 4-2) had just one hit in the inning (a single from Grat Dalton) as it did all of its damage with two outs in the inning; the visitors capitalized on one of four Post 123 errors that it had in the game.

Ethan Edwards (North Surry), Foothills’ starting pitcher, settled down after the rocky start and pitched a pair of shutout innings after the first. Edwards took the loss despite not allowing an earned run (working around five walks) and three hits in three innings of work.

Edmonds (three innings) and Brison George (one inning) also saw time of the mound for Post 123.

Mason finished 1-for-3 at the plate to pace Foothills while Whitaker drew a pair of walks. Callahan finished 0-for-2 while playing center field and East Wilkes graduate Hank Porter, who started at shortstop on Saturday, finished 0-for-3.

Marsh and Dalton each went 2-for-4 at the plate for Post 45, which is currently in second place in the North division (behind Post 87). Pearce Leonard and Austin Lemons each went 1-for-3.

Randolph County Post 45 10, Foothills Post 123 0

Post 45 300 114 1 — 10 7 1

Post 123 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

WP: Garner; LP: Edwards.