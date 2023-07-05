Porter, Callahan help Foothills rally Post 292

Aiden Shropshire (Surry Central) went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Foothills Post 123 in its win over Chatham County. Shropshire also pitched a quartet of innings in the game. Beau Callahan (Elkin), who paced Foothills in the first game on Sunday with two hits, also picked up the win on the mound in the nightcap against Post 292.

MOUNT AIRY — During one of the warmest weekends so far this summer, the Foothills senior legion baseball team finally got back into the win column.

Post 123 snapped a six-game losing skid with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Chatham County to salvage a split of the doubleheader on Sunday evening at Mount Airy High School.

Post 292 took the day’s opening game, 9-5, as both games saw the winning team use a last-inning rally.

Foothills, now 3-11 overall (and 1-4 in Area III Northern play), trailed 4-1 going into their at-bat in the top of the seventh (Post 123 was the designated visitors in the second game).

A pair of Surry Central products, Clay Whitaker (hit by pitch) and Dakota Mills (RBI double to score Whitaker), started off the seventh and Brodie Robertson (North Surry) cut the deficit to a run with an RBI single.

Aiden Shropshire (Surry Central), who represented the potential go-ahead run, followed up Robertson’s base hit with a single and Hank Porter delivered the eventual winning runs with a two-run single.

The East Wilkes graduate, alongside Elkin graduate Beau Callahan, also kept Chatham County (5-11, 1-2) at bay on the mound; the duo limited Post 292 to just one hit over the final three innings. Callahan picked up the win as he pitched a pair of shutout innings.

Kam Hawks (Mount Airy) staked Post 123 to an early 1-0 advantage in the top of the first with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Chatham responded an inning later courtesy of a three-run homer from Joaquin Gordon, who also pushed the lead to three in the fourth with an RBI single.

Gordon, along with Ian McMillan, finished with two hits apiece to pace Chatham County.

Shropshire went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Post 123, which had seven hits in the game. Porter finished 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Game 1: Chatham County Post 292 9, Foothills Post 123 5

Less than 12 hours after being held to just a single hit, Post 123 finally put together some offense, but Chatham County was able to rally late to best Foothills in extra innings.

Post 123 tied Chatham with nine hits in the game, but committed six errors.

The designated hosts led 5-2 after four complete, but Post 292 rallied for two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to force extras.

An RBI single from Andrew Ellis and a two-run double from Jackson Headen pushed the lead to 8-5 in the top of the eighth.

Headen and Ellis finished with three hits apiece to pace Chatham and Timothy McGraw added two hits. Conner Martin earned the win on the mound as he did not allow an earned run in a complete-game effort.

Callahan and Whitaker had two hits apiece to pace Post 123, which concluded the regular season on Wednesday at Randolph County.

Porter went 1-for-4 with four RBIs for Foothills, which was also scheduled to host Greensboro on Friday evening but was cancelled as Post 53 has called off the rest of the season.

Foothills Post 123 5, Chatham County Post 292 4

Post 123 100 000 4 — 5 7 0

Post 292 030 100 0 — 4 8 0

PITCHING: Foothills: Aidan Shropshire (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K); Hank Porter (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K); Beau Callahan (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Chatham County: Zachary Cartrette (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K); Andrew Ellis (3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K); Ian McMillan (.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). WP: Callahan, LP: Ellis.

HITTING: Foothills: Aidan Shropshire 2-3 (2B); Dakota Mills 1-3 (2B, RBI); Tristen Mason 1-3; Hank Porter 1-4 (2 RBI); Bryson Bennett 1-3; Brodie Robertson 1-2 (RBI). Chatham County: Ian McMillan 2-3 (2B); Joaquin Gordon 2-3 (HR, 4 RBI); Matthew Murchison 1-3.

Chatham County Post 292, 9, Foothills Post 123 5 (8 innings)

Post 292 030 100 0 — 4 8 0

Post 123 030 100 0 — 4 8 0

PITCHING: Chatham County: Conner Martin (8 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Foothills: Kamden Hawks (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K); Bryson Bennett (3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). WP: Martin, LP: Bennett.

HITTING: Chatham County: Jackson Headen 3-5 (2B, 3 RBI); Andrew Ellis 3-5 (RBI); Timothy McGraw 2-5 (2B). Foothills: Beau Callahan 2-3 (2B); Clay Whitaker 2-4; Hank Porter 1-4 (2B, 4 RBI); Aiden Shropshire 1-1 (2 R).