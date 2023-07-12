Stellar pitching from Cheek

Post 31’s Becka Wonsick (Ashe County/Western Carolina) homers in the third inning of the first game of the Flashers’ sweep over Asheville. Wonsick homered in each game. Post 31 shortstop Kacey Triplette (West Wilkes) tags out Post 70’s Kayden Lyda as the West Henderson product attempted to steal second base in the third inning. Gracelynn Whitt (East Wilkes) catches a pitch from Zoe Cheek during Wilkes County’s 5-0 win against Asheville.

MILLERS CREEK — The combination of stellar pitching from Zoe Cheek and Becka Wonsick home runs ball provided a pair of much-needed wins for the Wilkes County Post 31 softball program.

The Flashers returned back to North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch action on Monday night and picked up pair wins, which included a no-hitter from Cheek in a 5-0 win over Asheville Post 70 at West Wilkes High School.

Post 31 broke open the second game late to pick up an 11-3 win in the nightcap to improve to 3-3 overall.

Cheek, a rising East Wilkes junior, nearly had her bid for a no-hitter spoiled in the top of the fifth when Abigail Sanders sent a line drive to right field.

But luckily, Aubrianna Nichols (West Wilkes) was there to make a shoestring catch for the final out of the game.

Cheek struck out six and allowed one walk in the no-hit performance. She was also part of an East Wilkes battery with catcher Gracelynn Whitt, who will be a freshman at the school this fall.

The Cardinals looked to get on the board in opening inning after Bailey Payne drew a one-out walk.

Cheek struck out Ella Rousseau (West Henderson) and Lexie Gunter (North Henderson) to end the threat that started a streak of retiring 13 of the next 14.

Kayden Lyda was Post 70’s only other base runner as the rising West Henderson junior reached on an error in the third.

Becka Wonsick gave the Flashers a big boost in the bottom half of the third as she connected on a two-run homer to right field.

Nadilyn Eason (Ashe County) and Kendall Stanley (West Wilkes) each added RBI singles in the inning.

Wonsick — one of seven Wilkes County players to have at least one hit in the opener — had a pair of home runs in the twin bill. The recent Ashe County graduate and Western Carolina University-signee added a solo home run in the second game.

Payne, who took the loss, pitched well before running into trouble in the third. The A.C. Reynolds lefty struck out seven and allowed four earned runs in five innings of work.

East Wilkes teammates Cheek and Whitt each had one hit and scored a run in the ball game. Ally Greer (Ashe County) and Kacey Triplette (West Wilkes) added base hits in the game.

Game two

In the nightcap, Wonsick opened the scoring with a solo homer to left field and Chloe Edwards (North Wilkes) made it a 2-0 game after an inning.

After Kylee Hutchinson (T.C. Roberson) cut the deficit in half in the top of the second, Wonsick nearly added her third long ball of the night but her deep drive bounced off the left field fence with an RBI double.

Payne evened the score in the top of the third as she hit a rocket off of Kendall Wayne to right field for a two-run homer.

The Flashers pulled away late with four runs in each the third and fourth innings.

Wayne overcame a rocky start to collect the win as she pitched three innings and scattered five hits and two earned runs. Addie Neuens, who along with Wayne will be rising freshmen at West Wilkes, also pitched an inning of relief.

Despite going hitless, Eason drove in a trio of runs; Wonsick and Edwards each went 2-for-3.

Nichols, who made a nice-diving play at second base in the third inning to take away a potential base hit, along with Cheek and Whitt each added one hit apiece.

Triplette and Greer also had base hits for Post 31, who hosted Hudson Post 392 on Wednesday night. They’ll travel to Asheville (at Bob Lewis Park) this coming Monday.

Hutchinson went 2-for-2 to pace Post 70.