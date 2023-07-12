All-Conference Spotlight: FH 2A Volleyball

July 12, 2023 Yadkin Ripple Sports 0
By Zach Colburn Special to The Yadkin Ripple
Sara Lilly prepares to set up Forbush teammate Brooklyn Lane against West Wilkes.

Sara Lilly prepares to set up Forbush teammate Brooklyn Lane against West Wilkes.

<p>Forbush’s Mallory Chapman goes for a serve-receive against Elkin.</p>

Forbush’s Mallory Chapman goes for a serve-receive against Elkin.

<p>Forbush’s Bayleigh Wooten goes after a live ball against Elkin.</p>

Forbush’s Bayleigh Wooten goes after a live ball against Elkin.

Editor’s Note: A story on the all-Northwest 1A Conference volleyball team, with photo, ran in an earlier edition (team members and season summary will still be listed).

With the 2023-24 school year on the horizon, The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple will be recognizing local student-athletes who were represented with all-conference honors in the their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW 1A), while Forbush competes in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH 2A).

All-Conference honorable mentions will include (HM) following their selection’s name.

Volleyball All-Conference

EAST WILKES — Lilly Adams

ELKIN — Monica Bridgeman, Lily Robbins

FORBUSH —Mallory Chapman, Sara Lilly, Bayleigh Wooten (HM)

STARMOUNT — Libby Johnson, Morgan Pinnix, Olivia Ray

FH 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Bella Hutchens (East Surry)

FH 2A COACH OF THE YEAR — Katelyn Markle (East Surry)

NW 1A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Phoebe Murphy (Alleghany)

NW 1A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Morgan Mayfield (Mount Airy)

NW 1A COACH OF THE YEAR — Kelly Weaver (Alleghany)

Season Summary

East Wilkes finished 5-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play. The Cardinals concluded the season tied with Elkin for fifth place in the NW 1A standings. The Buckin’ Elks finished 7-16 overall.

Forbush went 5-15 last fall and was 4-8 in the FH 2A standings — good enough to finish sixth.

Starmount was the only program from the Tribune/Ripple coverage area to make the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs last fall.

The Rams, were also the only team to finish .500 or better, had a 13-11 record and finished third in the NW 1A standings with a 7-5 mark. Starmount lost in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs to Gray Stone Day.