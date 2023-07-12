All-Conference Spotlight: FH 2A Volleyball

Forbush’s Mallory Chapman goes for a serve-receive against Elkin. Forbush’s Bayleigh Wooten goes after a live ball against Elkin.

Editor’s Note: A story on the all-Northwest 1A Conference volleyball team, with photo, ran in an earlier edition (team members and season summary will still be listed).

With the 2023-24 school year on the horizon, The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple will be recognizing local student-athletes who were represented with all-conference honors in the their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW 1A), while Forbush competes in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH 2A).

All-Conference honorable mentions will include (HM) following their selection’s name.

Volleyball All-Conference

EAST WILKES — Lilly Adams

ELKIN — Monica Bridgeman, Lily Robbins

FORBUSH —Mallory Chapman, Sara Lilly, Bayleigh Wooten (HM)

STARMOUNT — Libby Johnson, Morgan Pinnix, Olivia Ray

FH 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Bella Hutchens (East Surry)

FH 2A COACH OF THE YEAR — Katelyn Markle (East Surry)

NW 1A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Phoebe Murphy (Alleghany)

NW 1A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Morgan Mayfield (Mount Airy)

NW 1A COACH OF THE YEAR — Kelly Weaver (Alleghany)

Season Summary

East Wilkes finished 5-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play. The Cardinals concluded the season tied with Elkin for fifth place in the NW 1A standings. The Buckin’ Elks finished 7-16 overall.

Forbush went 5-15 last fall and was 4-8 in the FH 2A standings — good enough to finish sixth.

Starmount was the only program from the Tribune/Ripple coverage area to make the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs last fall.

The Rams, were also the only team to finish .500 or better, had a 13-11 record and finished third in the NW 1A standings with a 7-5 mark. Starmount lost in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs to Gray Stone Day.