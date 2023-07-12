All-conference spotlight: girls and boys golf

Brady Hall, of East Wilkes, tees off during the NCHSAA 1A boys golf championships this past spring. (Photo courtesy of Alisha Hall)

With the 2023-24 school year on the horizon, The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple will be recognizing the local student-athletes who were represented with all-conference honors in the their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW 1A), while Forbush competes in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH 2A).

All-Conference honorable mentions will include (HM) following their selection’s name.

Girls Golf All-Conference

EAST WILKES — Lauren Macemore, Emma Carter (HM)

ELKIN — Abby Thomas, Makaela McGee, Lauren Sidden, Maddie Bledsoe (HM)

FORBUSH —Kylee Brown

STARMOUNT — did not field a team

FH 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Sophie Harris (East Surry)

FH 2ACOACH OF THE YEAR – Chad Freeman (East Surry)

NW 1A PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Hayley Tyndall (South Stokes)

NW 1A COACH OF THE YEAR – Mark Pruitt (Mount Airy)

Boys Golf All-Conference

EAST WILKES — Tucker Settle, Brady Hall

ELKIN — Matthew Pelkey, Alex Garza (HM)

FORBUSH —Ethan Hutchens, Noah Mathis, Hunter Hall, Connor Long

STARMOUNT —Jacob Groce (HM)

FH 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Pennson Badgett (East Surry)

FH 2ACOACH OF THE YEAR — Darrin Haywood (East Surry)

NW 1A PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Larsen Gallimore (South Stokes)

NW 1A COACH OF THE YEAR — Kent Mendenhall (South Stokes)