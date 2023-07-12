All-conference spotlight: boys soccer

Starmount’s Manny Ferretiz free kicks up the pitch against Elkin. Elkin’s Edgar Fuentes and Starmount’s Javier Mondragon converge on a header during their match last fall. East Wilkes’ Chase Huffman (10) and Andrew Tharpe defend against Elkin’s Alejandro Lopez

With the 2023-24 school year on the horizon, the Elkin Tribune and the Yadkin Ripple will be recognizing the local student-athletes who were represented with all-conference honors in the their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW 1A), while Forbush competes in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH 2A).

All-Conference honorable mentions will include (HM) following their selection’s name.

Boys Soccer All-Conference

EAST WILKES — Jose Trinidad-Ventura, Chase Huffman (HM), Owen Combs (HM)

ELKIN — Alejandro Lopez, Lucas Keller, Edgar Fuentes, Reagan Whitley (HM)

FORBUSH — Axel Garcia, Gio Jimenez, Freddy Pena, Omar Arzate, Nick Weisner, Donovan Mingus, Bryan Galarza (HM), Johnathan Flores (HM).

STARMOUNT — Christian Maya, Manny Ferretiz, Sebastian Rodriguez, Alexander Perez (HM), Pablo Alvarez (HM).

FH 2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Axel Garcia (Forbush)

FH 2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Gio Jimenez (Forbush)

FH 2A GOALIE OF THE YEAR — Freddy Pena (Forbush)

FH 2A COACH OF THE YEAR — Seth Davis (Forbush)

NW 1A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Elkin Lopez (Mount Airy)

NW 1A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Carson Hill (Mount Airy)

NW 1A COACH OF THE YEAR — Will Hurley (Mount Airy)

Season Summary

In addition to earning FH 2A offensive player of the year, Axel Garcia was named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s 2A all-state team. Garcia, Omar Arzate, Gio Jimenez, Donovan Mingus and Nick Weisner also earned NCSCA 2A all-region 10 accolades.

The Falcons’ Seth Davis, who won his 300th career game during the season, was named the league’s Coach of the Year honors.

Forbush captured its second-straight FH 2A conference championship with a 20-2-2 overall record and went 11-1 in league action. The Falcons reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs for the first time since 2014, before being defeated by former Western Piedmont 2A Conference foe North Forsyth.

East Wilkes, under the direction of new head coach Wes Rousseau, finished 4-16-1 and 4-8 in conference play to finish fifth in the NW 1A standings.

Elkin, also under a new head coach (and a former one in Dr. Evan Bullard) finished tied for third place (with Starmount) in the league standings at 7-5. The Buckin’ Elks finished 13-10 overall and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs. Elkin was eliminated by NW 1A conference champion Mount Airy.

Starmount finished 13-7-1 overall and saw its 1A playoff run ended by Winston-Salem Carver in the first round.

In addition to being named all-conference, Manny Ferretiz and Sebastian Rodriguez were also named to the NCSCA 1A All-Region 10 team.