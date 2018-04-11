Starmount spring sports results

BOONVILLE — The Starmount baseball, softball, soccer and tennis teams competed in conference and non-conference games last week. Results from the Rams’ games against Ashe County are below. Mountain Valley Athletic Conference standings have also been released.

Baseball

The Starmount baseball team sits in third place on the MVAC. Starmount has scored 95 runs and allowed 100. At home, Starmount is 4-4 and away the Rams are 2-4. The Rams are ranked 43rd in the NCHSAA 1A rankings.

Starmount 17 – Ashe County 2

Starmount was able to take a vital 17-2 win over Ashe County on Friday night. The Rams came out swinging to take an early lead before taking the win. With the win, Starmount moves to 6-8 and a MVAC record of 5-3.

MVAC baseball standings:

West Wilkes 7-1

East Wilkes 6-2

Starmount 5-3

North Wilkes 4-4

Wilkes Central 404

Elkin 4-4

Alleghany 2-6

Ashe County 0-8

Softball

The Starmount Lady Rams have an overall record of 6-5, and a MVAC record of 5-3. Starmount has scored 79 runs and allowed only 67. At home, the Rams are 4-1, and away they are 2-3. In the NCHSAA 1A rankings, Starmount is ranked 27th.

Starmount 9 – Ashe County 2

Winning Pitcher: Kayla Vanhoy with nine strikeouts, faced 12 batters in four complete innings. Salem Finney was the starting pitcher for the Rams, and allowed two runs on four hits in three innings.

Leading Hitters for SHS:

KG White: 2-2, 1 RBI, 4 runs

Emma Greene: 1-4, 1 triple, 3 RBI’s

Abbey Johnson: 1-2, 1 double

Kendall Crouch: 1-3

MVAC softball standings:

West Wilkes 6-1

East Wilkes 6-2

Alleghany 5-3

Starmount 5-3

North Wilkes 3-5

Wilkes Central 2-4

Elkin 2-6Ashe County 1-6

Soccer

Starmount took a 5-0 win over North Wilkes on March 29. On April 6, Starmount lost 6-0 to South Stokes. The Rams have scored 25 goals this season, and allowed only 18. At home the Rams hold onto a 2-1 record, and away they have a 4-1 record. In the NCHSAA 1A rankings, the Lady Rams are ranked 13th.

MVAC soccer standings:

Wilkes Central 6-0

Starmount 4-1

Elkin 4-2

Ashe County 3-3

East Wilkes 3-3

North Wilkes 2-4

Alleghany 1-4

West Wilkes 0-6

Tennis

Starmount tennis earned wins over West Wilkes 9-0, and Wilkes Central 8-1. The Rams fell to East Wilkes 8-1.

MVAC tennis standings:

Elkin 8-0

East Wilkes 6-1

Starmount 6-3

Ashe County 2-3

West Wilkes 1-6

Alleghany 0-4

Wilkes Central 0-6

The Starmount Rams baseball team sits in third place on the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0097.jpg The Starmount Rams baseball team sits in third place on the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple